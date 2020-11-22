Early Black Friday Fitbit deals for 2020 have arrived, browse the best early Black Friday Fitbit Alta HR, Ionic, and Charge savings below
Early Black Friday Fitbit deals are underway. Find the top offers on Charge 4, Versa 3, Sense, and Alta devices. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
- Save on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save on the brand new Fitbit Sense smartwatch at Walmart
- Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Sense health watch and Fitbit Premium plan at Fitbit.com - comes with free Fitbit Premium plan for 6 months for new users
- Save on the latest Fitbit Sense at Verizon.com - the Fitbit Sense is the first advanced health smartwatch from Fitbit which boasts an on-wrist EDA Scan app for better health and stress management insights
- Save up to $35 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
- Save up to $30 on the Fitbit Versa 2 & 3-month Fitbit Premium plan Fitbit.com - new users can get a 3-months free Fitbit Premium plan with the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
- Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart
- Save on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
- Save on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
- Save up to 25% on the latest Fitbit Charge 4, 3 & SE activity trackers at Walmart - check the latest savings on Fitbit Charge 4,3,2, HR activity trackers & Charge accessories
- Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit Charge fitness trackers at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, Charge 3, and 2 activity trackers and bands
- Save on Fitbit Inspire & Inspire 2 HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker at Walmart
- Save up to $120 on the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Premium membership plan at Fitbit.com - the latest Fitbit Inspire 2 activity tracker comes with 12 months Fitbit Premium for free
- Save on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top-rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
- Save up to $99 on Fitbit Alta series at Walmart - see the latest deals for the Fitbit Alta HR and Fitbit Alta and their accessories
- Save on the Fitbit Alta HR & Alta activity trackers at Verizon.com - the Fitbit Alta HR can measure heart rate, a feature not available in the regular Fitbit Alta model
- Save on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals for hundreds more live deals right now. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Fitbits are an excellent tool for tracking activity and the best lineup is the Fitbit Versa. Whether it’s the Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2, or Versa Lite, this line is suitable for most users. The Fitbit Charge 4 has similar features except in a traditional band form. Fitbit Sense has a stainless steel ring and has voice assistant features. Fitbit Charge 4 has a 7-day battery life and makes a secure tap to pay possible. Other Fitbit smartwatches are the Blaze, Flex, and Alta HR.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)