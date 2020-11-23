SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, closed the first half of its fiscal year (April 1 through September 30) with $176 million in revenue, representing 217% year-over-year growth. This brought trailing 12-month revenue to $285 million, a 102% increase over the comparable year period.
Highlights over the last 12 months demonstrate an acceleration in the company’s growth as consumers go online for wine in record numbers:
“Americans from all parts of the country, age groups and levels of wine experience are discovering the world of wine in a new way through Wine.com,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “We’ve got a long list of innovations on our roadmap – we’re just getting started!”
Wine.com offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited free shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast’s Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
