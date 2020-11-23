SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, closed the first half of its fiscal year (April 1 through September 30) with $176 million in revenue, representing 217% year-over-year growth. This brought trailing 12-month revenue to $285 million, a 102% increase over the comparable year period.



Highlights over the last 12 months demonstrate an acceleration in the company’s growth as consumers go online for wine in record numbers:

Revenue from StewardShip members (Wine.com’s $49/year unlimited shipping program), increased 123% to $157 million for the trailing 12 months as the company grows wallet share among these loyal customers.

Customers increasingly prefer to shop from their phones and Wine.com’s 4.8 star mobile app (51,900 reviews). Revenue from mobile devices increased 105% to $100 million.

Spirits, which Wine.com added to its product offering in California, Florida, New Jersey and New York during the last year, have quickly grown to 10% of revenue in those states.

The company introduced Picked by Wine.com, a personalized wine subscription which combines the expertise of real sommeliers with a proprietary algorithm to select recurring shipments of six wines for each customer based on their tastes and feedback, and at the frequency and price point of their choosing.

Wine.com expanded its series of virtual wine tastings featuring the “who’s who” of the wine world. Since the launch in April, the company has hosted 45 events that have been viewed by over 63,000 households.



“Americans from all parts of the country, age groups and levels of wine experience are discovering the world of wine in a new way through Wine.com,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “We’ve got a long list of innovations on our roadmap – we’re just getting started!”

About Wine.com

Wine.com offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited free shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast’s Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

