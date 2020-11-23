CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced a free three-part webinar series, Culturally Responsive Classrooms: Strategies for Identifying & Eliminating Systemic Bias While Celebrating Student Diversity & Promoting Equity, in response to racial inequities impacting teaching and student learning experiences.



The professional development webinars will examine how racism and implicit bias can influence teachers’ expectations of students and their ability to build meaningful relationships and create inclusive classroom and school cultures. Each of the webinars - Understanding Structural Racism and Its Impact on Students, Promoting Equity Through Culturally Responsive Teaching Practices, and Culturally Affirming Social-Emotional Learning Practices - will feature experts and cover topics such as structural racism and its impact on students, promoting equity through culturally responsive teaching practices and culturally affirming social-emotional learning.

The first webinar in the series, Understanding Structural Racism and Its Impact on Students, takes place on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at noon EST.

“Implicit bias and systemic racism exist in classrooms and schools throughout our country. Although these biases are unintentional, they still have a negative impact that affects learning, engagement, achievement, and students’ social and emotional well-being,” said Devon Wible, vice president of academics, Catapult Learning. “We’re looking forward to connecting with educators to discuss strategies to recognize implicit bias and how to plan and create learning environments that celebrate diversity, promote equity, and allow children to be themselves within a culturally responsive classroom.”

The 12/3 webinar, hosted by public health, education, and inclusion strategist Shirley Torho, presents an opportunity for participants to:

Define key terms, including race, racism, systemic racism, and implicit/explicit bias

Explore ways that systemic racism is built into society, making it difficult to recognize

Identify ways in which biases create blind spots that impact the way people see and respond to others

Apply strategies to recognize implicit bias, build cultural competence, and promote equity in schools, classrooms, and districts

The webinars are available to school administrators and leaders. The series will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 and Thursday, March 25, 2021.

To register for the December 3, 2020 webinar Understanding Structural Racism and Its Impact on Students, click here.