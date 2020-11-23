Lehi, UT, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the next-generation event management and marketing platform, today announced agreements with leading event agencies and partners including BW Events, Churchill Studios Inc., D3G Productions, Dynamic Events, Eventbase, Launch Inc., Nteractive, and McCorkell. The agreements are part of a comprehensive partner program designed to supplement RainFocus' direct selling initiatives and support market demand as well as the evolving needs of its global enterprise client base.





As part of the RainFocus Partner Program, this growing network of trusted partners will enable customers to manage, deliver, and optimize all events—regardless of format—with confidence. These new partners will join with RainFocus to empower events and marketing teams to optimize their event data to generate event-qualified leads, accelerate marketing conversions, increase sales productivity, and boost customer retention.





“We are ecstatic to be joining with so many organizations who will help us share the vision of personalizing event experiences with organizations worldwide,” states RainFocus CEO, JR Sherman. “This year has been an inflection point for our company because, in spite of all the uncertainty that has consumed the events industry, RainFocus has successfully unified data seamlessly across physical, virtual and hybrid experiences.”





The RainFocus Platform allows events and marketing teams to easily cross-examine and optimize behavioral data from their virtual, physical, and hybrid events to dial in the right engagement for each event. With over two million virtual attendees and counting this year, RainFocus is paving the way for events teams to build the ideal hybrid event strategy.





The RainFocus Partner Program will offer a variety of benefits to agencies, partners, and resellers, including expanded event opportunities, simplified event management, enhanced value for existing customers, and the flexibility to pivot delivery format when needed.





For more information about RainFocus’ partner program, click here.





Supporting Partner Quotes:





"Why do we partner with RainFocus? In order to execute a successful event, it has been a game-changer for us to work with a solution that offers versatility, especially in an ever-evolving industry like events. We can trust RainFocus to scale, adjust, deploy, analyze, and deliver top-notch results each time. When we are able to deliver excellence, it reflects significantly on our image. We know RainFocus is going to make us and our clients look good each time!" - Brandon Wernli, President of BW Events





“We are so excited to be a part of such a groundbreaking event experience. The customization of RainFocus is unmatched, and we can't wait to wow our customers using this platform.” - Joel Canady, President, Churchill Studios





“Our work is always driven by a holistic team mentality, ensuring that your message is delivered in a thoughtful, consistent, and meaningful way, whether onsite or online. We're excited to have found a partner that shares that same mentality." - Brian McCrae, Co-Founder of D3G Productions





“Dynamic Event’s partnership with RainFocus is a thrilling reminder of our strength as an events community. As long time users of various digital event platforms and tools, we understand the immense value they bring to the final attendee experience, and we are excited to showcase our expertise and work alongside the incredible team at RainFocus to create digital, hybrid, and in-person moments of impact for audiences worldwide!” - Chrissy Parsons, Strategic Growth Director, Dynamic Events





Eventbase powers Enterprise Event Apps for many large global brands and massive events. As part of this expanded program, Eventbase will become the first RainFocus Certified Systems Integrator.





"Eventbase is excited to be expanding our partnership with RainFocus. Our customers are global brands, and many have already chosen to combine the Eventbase Enterprise Event App Platform with the RainFocus Event Marketing Platform. Together, we have standardized multiple complex integrations so that we offer customers a seamless experience. This new program will see Eventbase become certified RainFocus Systems Integrators, allowing us to deliver RainFocus products alongside our own to deliver end-to-end the Premium Event Tech Suite." - Jeff Sinclair, Co-Founder and CEO, Eventbase





“We are happy to partner with RainFocus and take corporate experiences to the next level. RainFocus is proactive, responsive, and always goes above and beyond, which is exactly what our clients look for in an event management platform and partner." - Sibylle Coe, CEO, Launch, Inc.





“I’ve been waiting a long time for an end-to-end event management platform that can personalize engagements across virtual, physical and hybrid experiences. RainFocus is the first and only technology to nail that brief and offer the real-time data intelligence we need to inform strategic planning. This is a very exciting partnership, and we can’t wait to show our clients what the RainFocus Platform can do to power their event programs.” - Sara Walter, Head of Events, McCorkell









About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management and exhibitor activation seamlessly across physical, virtual and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.

About BW Events

For more than a decade, BW Events has consulted agencies, event planners, and program managers on their event technology needs. Whether you are planning a virtual or in-person event, our professionals will carefully assess your needs, offer recommended solutions and cover any or all of the following services: platform architecture, custom solutions, technical project management, design, configure, Q&A, integrations, technical support, and analytics.

About Churchill Studios

Churchill Studios is an award-winning, Memphis video production company serving major corporations to smaller businesses. As a top video production company in Memphis, our team can bring creativity to the table at any stage of production. Churchill Studios is capable of producing a wide range of video content from advanced multi-camera shoots with complex post-production and advanced motion graphics, to entry-level budget friendly product videos.

About D3G Productions

D3G Productions is a boutique audio, and visual company focused on creating your next successful custom event. In the virtual world, D3G Productions’ events remain the high quality you expect from us. We dive in headfirst, elevating our technology offerings to guarantee both a seamless and professional experience for your speakers and attendees while helping bring your brand to life.

About Dynamic Events

Dynamic Events is a full-service corporate event planning agency that specializes in corporate conference and meeting planning. Dynamic Events provide niche expertise and services focused on event logistics, content management, and exhibitor management for in-person and digital events.

About Eventbase

Eventbase is the leading mobile event technology platform, powering event apps for global brands including IBM, Cisco, Microsoft, and SAP, and massive events including SXSW, CES, Comic-Con, Sundance, and three Olympic Games. Collecting more awards than any other event app platform over the past decade, Eventbase was again named Best Event App at the 2020 Event Technology Awards.

About Launch, Inc.

Launch Inc. is a full-service strategic event management & production agency. We combine high-touch customer service with seamless operational integration. Whether you’re hosting a 25,000-attendee virtual summit, a sales meeting, a customer conference, a product launch, or an incentive trip— our team is ready to take your corporate experience to the next level. Let us prove it to you.

About McCorkell

McCorkell is an integrated marketing agency specialising in B2B buyer engagement to drive intelligence, brand, performance, and experiences. Established in 1991, McCorkell includes leading brands such as Lexus Australia, SAP, Scottish Pacific, DXC, Ricoh, and FedEx on its APAC client roster. For more information, visit www.mccorkell.com.au.





