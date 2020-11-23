Pune, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global parental control software market size is expected to hit USD 1,760.0 million by 2027 owing to the increasing influence of social media platforms on children and the growing adoption of online learning amongst students that will propel the demand for advanced parental control software globally. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled, “Parental Control Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operating System (Windows, Android, iOS, and Cross Platform and Multiplatform), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Application (Residential and Educational Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 797.3 million by 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% between 2020 and 2027.

Growing Impetus on Online Learning amid COVID-19 to Favor Market Growth

The global pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of educational institutes. The government is still undecided on the commencement of schools and colleges. This is driving the demand for online learning modules as the students are receiving education lessons through online platforms such as Zoom and others. The growing adoption of online learning modules is expected to boost the adoption of parental control software in the forthcoming years.

Parental control software is a type of software that aids in monitoring the online content accessed by the children. It further aids in restricting access to the content that can affect the mental balance of the child by allowing the parents to filter the desired content. Additionally, the software blocks and filters content records activities and limits their time online with complete access for parents to their browsing history and communication.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Social Media Influence to Augment Growth

According to a study by Pew Research Center, 54% of teens spend much of their time on their mobile phones, while 41% of teens over spend their time on social media. The growing influence of social media sites such as Facebook, TikTok, Whatsapp, and Twitter, among others is propelling the parents to adopt advanced parental control software to monitor their child’s online activities. Additionally, the growing adoption of online learning modules is expected to contribute to the global parental control software market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Android Segment Held 41.6% Market Share in 2019

The android segment, based on the operating system, held a market share of about 41.6% in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum owing to the growing adoption of android smartphones and tablets for online educational purposes.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Digitalization in the Education Sector to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, North America stood at USD 297.7 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of digitalization in the education sector that propels the demand for advanced parental control software in the region.

The market in Europe is anticipated to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as stringent regulations regarding children’s privacy that is expected to drive the adoption of parental control software applications in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Product Enhancement to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global parental control software market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are focusing on enhancing parental control software to cater to the growing demand from parents. In addition to this, the major companies operating within the market are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to maintain their presence in the highly competitive global marketplace.

Industry Development:

August 2019 – Content Watch Holdings, Inc announced the release of its updated mobile and desktop application for its parental control software, Net Nanny 10. The company constantly aims at providing software solutions to better the parental control application.

List of the Companies Profiled in Parental Control Software Market:

NortonLifeLock Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Qustodio SL (Barcelona, Spain)

Net Nanny (Content Watch Holdings, Inc.) (Berwyn, Utah, USA)

McAfee, LLC (California, United States)

Bark Technologies, Inc. (Georgia, United States)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

Google, LLC (California, United States)

Apple Inc. (California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Mobicip, LLC. (California, United States)

NETGEAR Inc. (California, United States)

T-Mobile USA, Inc.( Washington, United States)

SafeDNS, Inc.(Virginia, United States)

FamilyTime.( Tokyo, Japan)

AT&T Inc. (Texas, United States)

Salfeld Computer GmbH (Ostfildern, Germany)

Secucloud Network GmbH (Hamburg Germany)

Webroot Software, Inc. (Colorado, United States)

S.C. BITDEFENDER S.R.L. (Bucharest, Romania)

REVE Antivirus (Singapore)

Avast Software s.r.o. (Prague, Czechia)





