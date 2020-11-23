Save 20 percent on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac at parallels.com/desktop. Run full-featured Windows applications alongside macOS apps, with no restarting required. Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac is built for speed, performance and ease of use to provide customers with the best Windows-on-Mac experience.

Save 30 percent on Painter 2021 at painterartist.com/painter. The latest version now includes an AI-based style transfer workflow that offers the customization, control and Natural-Media realism digital artists demand.

Save 20 percent on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 at coreldraw.com/coreldraw. Available for macOS and Windows, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 provides professional vector graphics software, photo editing, output capabilities and access to powerful, new cloud-based collaboration features.

OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel announces Black Friday promotions with special offers on Corel®, Parallels®, Roxio® and Pinnacle™ products. Save on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac, Painter, PaintShop Pro, Roxio Toast, Pinnacle Studio, VideoStudio, WordPerfect Office and more during Corel’s biggest sale of the year.



Current holiday offers in the United States and Canada include:

Graphic Design & Digital Art

CorelDRAW® 2020 Product Family: Available for macOS and Windows, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2020 provides professional vector graphics software, photo editing, output capabilities and access to powerful, new cloud-based collaboration features. Save 20 percent and get valuable extras: Painter® Essentials™ 7, ParticleShop™, ParticleShop Brush Pack Bundle and WinZip® 24 Standard. Visit www.coreldraw.com/coreldraw.

The CorelDRAW product line has also been expanded with two new options on Windows to meet the needs of creative consumers and home businesses. Choose the easy-to-use CorelDRAW Essentials 2020 or the versatile CorelDRAW Standard 2020 and save 20 percent, plus get WinZip 24 Standard. Visit www.coreldraw.com.

Painter® 2021: The latest version of the industry’s most powerful and creative professional digital painting software now includes an AI-based style transfer workflow that offers the customization, control and Natural-Media™ realism digital artists demand. With all-new brush categories, a variety of Clone Tinting options, and impressive GPU-based performance, Painter 2021 gives users more ways to maximize their creativity and productivity. Save 30 percent and get valuable extras: Painter Brush Pack Bundle and WinZip 24 Standard. Visit www.painterartist.com/painter.

Productivity

Parallels® Desktop 16 for Mac: Run full-featured Windows applications alongside macOS apps, with no restarting required. Fast and easy setup automatically detects what users need to get started so they’re up and running in minutes. Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac is built for speed, performance and ease of use to provide customers with the best Windows-on-Mac experience. Enjoy a fresh design that fully supports macOS Big Sur 11.0 with seamless integration of full-featured Windows apps, including Microsoft Office. Graphics and resource-hungry Windows apps run effortlessly, without slowing down your Mac. Note that currently available versions of Parallels Desktop cannot run virtual machines on Macs with the Apple M1 chip. Save 20 percent and boost your productivity with the fastest, easiest and most powerful application for running Windows on Mac. Visit www.parallels.com/desktop.

WordPerfect® Office Standard 2020: Offering true office suite power, WordPerfect Office 2020 advances its legendary document control, file format support, eBook publishing and more. Building on the features customers depend on, WordPerfect Office 2020 enables users to work faster and more efficiently. Save 40 percent and get valuable extras: WinZip 24 Standard and an extended Clipart Collection. Visit www.wordperfect.com/office-suite.

Digital Media Editing

PaintShop® Pro 2021 Ultimate: The most technologically advanced version of this powerful all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suite now offers new AI-powered features, including a redesigned style transfer workflow, upsampling, artifact removal and denoise, plus the Sea-to-Sky™ Workspace designed specifically for drone and underwater photography. Available for Windows, PaintShop Pro 2021 Ultimate enables photographers and content creators to quickly achieve stunning images that demand attention. Save 50 percent and get valuable extras: ParticleShop, ParticleShop Brush Pack Bundle, Coloring Book Bundle, the Exclusive 2021 Calendar Template Bundle and WinZip 24 Standard. Visit www.paintshoppro.com/ultimate.

Pinnacle Studio™ 24 Ultimate: Edit like a pro with the power, precision and control of Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate. Available for Windows, this advanced video editor makes it easy to edit across unlimited tracks and with unparalleled accuracy. Explore Video Masking tools, Color Grading controls and enhanced keyframing and tap into hundreds of creative effects and pro-caliber features. Save up to 23 percent and get valuable extras: PaintShop Pro 2021, Pinnacle Studio 24 Blu-ray Plug-in and WinZip 24 Standard. Visit www.pinnaclesys.com/en/products/studio/ultimate.

Roxio® Toast® 19 Pro: This complete disc burning and digital media toolkit for macOS delivers streamlined tools to burn, copy, capture, convert, and edit photos, videos, audio and data files. Explore a redesigned interface that enables you to pin your most used workflows and keep your favorite tools at your fingertips. Save up to 33 percent on Roxio Toast 19 Pro and get a complimentary 1-year subscription to Parallels Toolbox for Mac. Offering a collection of more than 30 tools, Parallels Toolbox for Mac simplifies computing tasks to just one click—including downloading internet videos, reclaiming disk space or RAM, hiding desktop icons for presentations and more. Visit www.roxio.com/en/products/toast/pro.

VideoStudio® Ultimate 2020: VideoStudio takes ease of use and creativity one step further. Available for Windows, beginner-friendly and perfect for all skill levels, VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 provides users with smart movie tools, enhanced masking, color grading and workflow improvements. With new, exclusive titling options, overlays and over 2,000 customizable effects, VideoStudio Ultimate 2020 empowers customers to transform their footage into stunning movies. Explore the easy and intuitive video editor that combines simplicity, creativity and flexibility for fast and fun video creation. Save 50 percent and get valuable extras: WinZip 24 Standard and the Exclusive Video Project Enhancement Bundle. Visit www.videostudiopro.com/ultimate.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

