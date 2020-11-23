The best AirPods deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest AirPods with charging case savings



Black Friday researchers are identifying all the best AirPods deals for Black Friday, including savings on the wireless AirPods and AirPods Pro. Shop the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best AirPods Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Now with more talk time and a new Wireless Charging Case, Apple’s AirPods 2 deliver an unparalleled wireless headphone experience with a faster and more stable wireless connection and up to 2x faster when switching between active devices.

Featuring the new H1 chip along with optical sensors and motion accelerometers, AirPods 2 automatically controls the audio experience by engaging the microphones for phone calls and enabling AirPods to play sound as soon as they’re placed in the ears. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods 2 delivers up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)