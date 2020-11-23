



TELESTE OYJ BOARD HAS DECIDED ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT

Teleste Oyj board has decided on dividend of 0.10 euros per share based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2020.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 25 November 2020. The dividend payment date is 3 December 2020.

The Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2020, resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve in its discretion on the distribution of a maximum of EUR 0.10 per share as dividend from the retained earnings and/or as repayment of capital from the fund for invested unrestricted equity in one or more instalments. The authorization is valid until the opening of the next Annual General Meeting.





