Paris, 23rd November 2020 – 17:45
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020
Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1
The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company's website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under "Own share transactions") and are also described in the Registration Document.
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Trading session of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|Purpose of buyback
|Total 16/11/2020
|24,000
|8.7609 €
|210,262
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|24,000
|8.7609 €
|210,262 €
|Total 17/11/2020
|23,000
|8.7622 €
|201,532
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|23,000
|8.7622 €
|201,532 €
|Total 18/11/2020
|35,000
|8.8549 €
|309,920
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|35,000
|8.8549 €
|309,920 €
|Total 19/11/2020
|26,000
|8.6095 €
|223,847
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|26,000
|8.6095 €
|223,847 €
|Total 20/11/2020
|24,000
|8.6321 €
|207,170
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|24,000
|8.6321 €
|207,170 €
|Total 16/11/2020 - 20/11/2020
|132,000
|8.7328 €
|1,152,731 €
|Cancellation
Detail transaction by transaction
|Trading session of (Date)
|Transaction
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price
|Gross amount
|MIC Code
|Purpose of buyback
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|865
|8.6400 €
|7,473.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|745
|8.6300 €
|6,429.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|220
|8.6300 €
|1,898.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|50
|8.6100 €
|430.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|746
|8.6400 €
|6,445.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|273
|8.6400 €
|2,358.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|646
|8.6700 €
|5,600.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|552
|8.6700 €
|4,785.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|490
|8.6700 €
|4,248.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|12
|8.6700 €
|104.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|703
|8.6600 €
|6,087.98 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|273
|8.7100 €
|2,377.83 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|481
|8.6700 €
|4,170.27 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|861
|8.6400 €
|7,439.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|100
|8.7500 €
|875.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|554
|8.7500 €
|4,847.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,600
|8.8100 €
|14,096.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|673
|8.8100 €
|5,929.13 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|372
|8.8200 €
|3,281.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|359
|8.7800 €
|3,152.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,303
|8.7900 €
|11,453.37 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|353
|8.7500 €
|3,088.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|461
|8.7500 €
|4,033.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|361
|8.7600 €
|3,162.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|218
|8.7500 €
|1,907.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|136
|8.7500 €
|1,190.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|533
|8.9400 €
|4,765.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|576
|8.9000 €
|5,126.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|399
|8.8800 €
|3,543.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|389
|8.8800 €
|3,454.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|362
|8.8700 €
|3,210.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|363
|8.8400 €
|3,208.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|387
|8.8400 €
|3,421.08 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|21
|8.8500 €
|185.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|542
|8.8500 €
|4,796.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|181
|8.8500 €
|1,601.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|660
|8.8400 €
|5,834.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|563
|8.8300 €
|4,971.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|321
|8.8000 €
|2,824.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|51
|8.8000 €
|448.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|381
|8.7400 €
|3,329.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|136
|8.7200 €
|1,185.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|538
|8.7200 €
|4,691.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|365
|8.7200 €
|3,182.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|638
|8.7700 €
|5,595.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|21
|8.7700 €
|184.17 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|98
|8.7900 €
|861.42 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|421
|8.7900 €
|3,700.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|489
|8.7900 €
|4,298.31 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|275
|8.7900 €
|2,417.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|21
|8.7900 €
|184.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|253
|8.7900 €
|2,223.87 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|634
|8.7800 €
|5,566.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|11
|8.7800 €
|96.58 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|464
|8.8000 €
|4,083.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|16/11/2020
|Purchase
|500
|8.8000 €
|4,400.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,021
|8.7800 €
|8,964.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|493
|8.7700 €
|4,323.61 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|478
|8.7700 €
|4,192.06 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|369
|8.7600 €
|3,232.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|595
|8.7400 €
|5,200.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|352
|8.6800 €
|3,055.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|379
|8.6800 €
|3,289.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|581
|8.6400 €
|5,019.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|203
|8.6500 €
|1,755.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|362
|8.6500 €
|3,131.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|355
|8.6300 €
|3,063.65 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|360
|8.6100 €
|3,099.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|521
|8.6200 €
|4,491.02 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|642
|8.6200 €
|5,534.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|378
|8.6200 €
|3,258.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|161
|8.6300 €
|1,389.43 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|643
|8.6300 €
|5,549.09 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|20
|8.6600 €
|173.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|527
|8.6900 €
|4,579.63 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|201
|8.6900 €
|1,746.69 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|793
|8.7000 €
|6,899.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|349
|8.7000 €
|3,036.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|177
|8.7000 €
|1,539.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|286
|8.7000 €
|2,488.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|169
|8.7000 €
|1,470.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|322
|8.7200 €
|2,807.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|301
|8.7300 €
|2,627.73 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|651
|8.7300 €
|5,683.23 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,187
|8.7700 €
|10,409.99 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|353
|8.7900 €
|3,102.87 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|521
|8.7600 €
|4,563.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|352
|8.7600 €
|3,083.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|351
|8.7500 €
|3,071.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|402
|8.7400 €
|3,513.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|439
|8.7800 €
|3,854.42 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|449
|8.7900 €
|3,946.71 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|250
|8.7900 €
|2,197.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|92
|8.7900 €
|808.68 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|343
|8.7700 €
|3,008.11 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|352
|8.8000 €
|3,097.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|388
|8.8400 €
|3,429.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|658
|8.8900 €
|5,849.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|162
|8.8700 €
|1,436.94 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|201
|8.8700 €
|1,782.87 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|569
|8.8400 €
|5,029.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|26
|8.8400 €
|229.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|255
|8.8400 €
|2,254.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|78
|8.8400 €
|689.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|318
|8.8400 €
|2,811.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|44
|8.8400 €
|388.96 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|412
|8.8700 €
|3,654.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|244
|8.9100 €
|2,174.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|386
|8.9100 €
|3,439.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|729
|8.9100 €
|6,495.39 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|482
|8.9100 €
|4,294.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|119
|8.9200 €
|1,061.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|239
|8.9200 €
|2,131.88 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|25
|8.9200 €
|223.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|130
|8.9200 €
|1,159.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|418
|8.9200 €
|3,728.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|17/11/2020
|Purchase
|337
|8.9200 €
|3,006.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|49
|8.7800 €
|430.22 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|45
|8.8200 €
|396.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|772
|8.8200 €
|6,809.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|943
|8.8600 €
|8,354.98 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|349
|8.8600 €
|3,092.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|651
|8.9100 €
|5,800.41 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|267
|8.9100 €
|2,378.97 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|134
|8.9500 €
|1,199.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|799
|8.9500 €
|7,151.05 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|300
|8.9500 €
|2,685.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|700
|8.9500 €
|6,265.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|285
|8.9500 €
|2,550.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|236
|8.9500 €
|2,112.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|181
|8.9500 €
|1,619.95 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|700
|8.9600 €
|6,272.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|240
|8.9200 €
|2,140.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|141
|8.9200 €
|1,257.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|326
|8.9200 €
|2,907.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,335
|8.9200 €
|11,908.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|569
|8.8800 €
|5,052.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|666
|8.9000 €
|5,927.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|750
|8.9500 €
|6,712.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|269
|8.9500 €
|2,407.55 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|530
|8.9200 €
|4,727.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|495
|8.9300 €
|4,420.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|200
|8.9100 €
|1,782.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|147
|8.9100 €
|1,309.77 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|501
|8.8700 €
|4,443.87 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|15
|8.8500 €
|132.75 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|985
|8.8500 €
|8,717.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|60
|8.8400 €
|530.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|291
|8.8400 €
|2,572.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|153
|8.9000 €
|1,361.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|151
|8.9000 €
|1,343.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|321
|8.9000 €
|2,856.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|430
|8.8600 €
|3,809.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|300
|8.8600 €
|2,658.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|45
|8.8600 €
|398.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|333
|8.8400 €
|2,943.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|15
|8.8400 €
|132.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|347
|8.8400 €
|3,067.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.8300 €
|8,830.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|120
|8.8300 €
|1,059.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|634
|8.8600 €
|5,617.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|496
|8.8500 €
|4,389.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|50
|8.8300 €
|441.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|700
|8.8700 €
|6,209.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|628
|8.8900 €
|5,582.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|680
|8.8700 €
|6,031.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|422
|8.8600 €
|3,738.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|578
|8.8800 €
|5,132.64 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|160
|8.8500 €
|1,416.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|360
|8.8500 €
|3,186.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|563
|8.8300 €
|4,971.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,351
|8.8300 €
|11,929.33 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|86
|8.8300 €
|759.38 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|260
|8.8200 €
|2,293.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|340
|8.8200 €
|2,998.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|641
|8.8100 €
|5,647.21 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|452
|8.8100 €
|3,982.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|2,000
|8.8000 €
|17,600.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|43
|8.8100 €
|378.83 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|586
|8.8100 €
|5,162.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|200
|8.7800 €
|1,756.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|264
|8.7800 €
|2,317.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|316
|8.7800 €
|2,774.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|192
|8.7800 €
|1,685.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|448
|8.7800 €
|3,933.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|67
|8.7800 €
|588.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|513
|8.7800 €
|4,504.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|100
|8.8000 €
|880.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,487
|8.8000 €
|13,085.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|237
|8.8000 €
|2,085.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|425
|8.7800 €
|3,731.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,500
|8.7800 €
|13,170.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|26
|8.7800 €
|228.28 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|17
|8.7800 €
|149.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|36
|8.7500 €
|315.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|18/11/2020
|Purchase
|996
|8.7500 €
|8,715.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|643
|8.6900 €
|5,587.67 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|242
|8.6900 €
|2,102.98 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|699
|8.6400 €
|6,039.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|305
|8.6400 €
|2,635.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|377
|8.6000 €
|3,242.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|583
|8.6000 €
|5,013.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|405
|8.5700 €
|3,470.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|200
|8.6100 €
|1,722.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|630
|8.6100 €
|5,424.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|45
|8.6100 €
|387.45 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|750
|8.6100 €
|6,457.50 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|497
|8.5800 €
|4,264.26 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|742
|8.5800 €
|6,366.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|83
|8.5700 €
|711.31 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|78
|8.5700 €
|668.46 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|194
|8.5700 €
|1,662.58 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|521
|8.5700 €
|4,464.97 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|7
|8.5600 €
|59.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|880
|8.5700 €
|7,541.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|200
|8.5600 €
|1,712.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|42
|8.5600 €
|359.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|247
|8.5600 €
|2,114.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|654
|8.5600 €
|5,598.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|894
|8.5500 €
|7,643.70 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|477
|8.5500 €
|4,078.35 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|432
|8.5700 €
|3,702.24 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|588
|8.6000 €
|5,056.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|744
|8.5800 €
|6,383.52 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|270
|8.5900 €
|2,319.30 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|680
|8.5900 €
|5,841.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|518
|8.5900 €
|4,449.62 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|117
|8.5900 €
|1,005.03 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|355
|8.5900 €
|3,049.45 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|310
|8.6000 €
|2,666.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|99
|8.6000 €
|851.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|478
|8.6200 €
|4,120.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|146
|8.5900 €
|1,254.14 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|300
|8.6300 €
|2,589.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|241
|8.6300 €
|2,079.83 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|209
|8.6500 €
|1,807.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|159
|8.6900 €
|1,381.71 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|83
|8.6900 €
|721.27 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|636
|8.6700 €
|5,514.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|120
|8.6700 €
|1,040.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|349
|8.6500 €
|3,018.85 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|392
|8.6500 €
|3,390.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|471
|8.6400 €
|4,069.44 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|360
|8.6200 €
|3,103.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|21
|8.6300 €
|181.23 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|457
|8.6300 €
|3,943.91 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|108
|8.6300 €
|932.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|32
|8.6300 €
|276.16 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|619
|8.6300 €
|5,341.97 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|54
|8.6400 €
|466.56 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,125
|8.6500 €
|9,731.25 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|430
|8.6400 €
|3,715.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|336
|8.6700 €
|2,913.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|108
|8.6700 €
|936.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|503
|8.6600 €
|4,355.98 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|353
|8.6400 €
|3,049.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|149
|8.6400 €
|1,287.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|183
|8.6300 €
|1,579.29 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|289
|8.6300 €
|2,494.07 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|386
|8.6400 €
|3,335.04 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|395
|8.6400 €
|3,412.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.5700 €
|8,570.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|19/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.5800 €
|8,580.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|245
|8.5700 €
|2,099.65 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|712
|8.5700 €
|6,101.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|281
|8.6500 €
|2,430.65 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|639
|8.6600 €
|5,533.74 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|368
|8.6900 €
|3,197.92 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|589
|8.6900 €
|5,118.41 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|311
|8.6900 €
|2,702.59 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|550
|8.7000 €
|4,785.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|51
|8.7100 €
|444.21 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|429
|8.6700 €
|3,719.43 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.6600 €
|8,660.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|101
|8.6600 €
|874.66 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|899
|8.6600 €
|7,785.34 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|40
|8.6600 €
|346.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|320
|8.6600 €
|2,771.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|960
|8.6600 €
|8,313.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|620
|8.6800 €
|5,381.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|204
|8.6800 €
|1,770.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|346
|8.6600 €
|2,996.36 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.6600 €
|8,660.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,000
|8.6600 €
|8,660.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|432
|8.6200 €
|3,723.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|370
|8.6300 €
|3,193.10 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|24
|8.6300 €
|207.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|64
|8.6300 €
|552.32 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|352
|8.6000 €
|3,027.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|101
|8.6000 €
|868.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|534
|8.6000 €
|4,592.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|474
|8.6000 €
|4,076.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|663
|8.6000 €
|5,701.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|669
|8.5900 €
|5,746.71 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|500
|8.6100 €
|4,305.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|593
|8.6100 €
|5,105.73 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|257
|8.6100 €
|2,212.77 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|692
|8.6100 €
|5,958.12 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|1,144
|8.6100 €
|9,849.84 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|614
|8.6300 €
|5,298.82 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|168
|8.6100 €
|1,446.48 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|516
|8.6100 €
|4,442.76 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|870
|8.6200 €
|7,499.40 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|356
|8.6200 €
|3,068.72 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|760
|8.6200 €
|6,551.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|10
|8.6200 €
|86.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|700
|8.6200 €
|6,034.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|210
|8.6200 €
|1,810.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|45
|8.6200 €
|387.90 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|423
|8.6100 €
|3,642.03 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|30
|8.6000 €
|258.00 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|67
|8.6000 €
|576.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|901
|8.6000 €
|7,748.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|382
|8.6000 €
|3,285.20 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|251
|8.6000 €
|2,158.60 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
|20/11/2020
|Purchase
|163
|8.6000 €
|1,401.80 €
|XPAR
|Cancellation
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)
