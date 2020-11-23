Paris, 23rd November 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020









Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback Total 16/11/2020 24,000 8.7609 € 210,262 XPAR Cancellation 24,000 8.7609 € 210,262 € Total 17/11/2020 23,000 8.7622 € 201,532 XPAR Cancellation 23,000 8.7622 € 201,532 € Total 18/11/2020 35,000 8.8549 € 309,920 XPAR Cancellation 35,000 8.8549 € 309,920 € Total 19/11/2020 26,000 8.6095 € 223,847 XPAR Cancellation 26,000 8.6095 € 223,847 € Total 20/11/2020 24,000 8.6321 € 207,170 XPAR Cancellation 24,000 8.6321 € 207,170 € Total 16/11/2020 - 20/11/2020 132,000 8.7328 € 1,152,731 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback 16/11/2020 Purchase 865 8.6400 € 7,473.60 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 745 8.6300 € 6,429.35 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 220 8.6300 € 1,898.60 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 50 8.6100 € 430.50 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 746 8.6400 € 6,445.44 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 273 8.6400 € 2,358.72 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 646 8.6700 € 5,600.82 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 552 8.6700 € 4,785.84 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 490 8.6700 € 4,248.30 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 12 8.6700 € 104.04 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 703 8.6600 € 6,087.98 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 273 8.7100 € 2,377.83 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 481 8.6700 € 4,170.27 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 861 8.6400 € 7,439.04 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 100 8.7500 € 875.00 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 554 8.7500 € 4,847.50 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 1,600 8.8100 € 14,096.00 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 673 8.8100 € 5,929.13 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 372 8.8200 € 3,281.04 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 359 8.7800 € 3,152.02 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 1,303 8.7900 € 11,453.37 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 353 8.7500 € 3,088.75 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 461 8.7500 € 4,033.75 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 361 8.7600 € 3,162.36 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 218 8.7500 € 1,907.50 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 136 8.7500 € 1,190.00 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 533 8.9400 € 4,765.02 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 576 8.9000 € 5,126.40 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 399 8.8800 € 3,543.12 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 389 8.8800 € 3,454.32 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 362 8.8700 € 3,210.94 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 363 8.8400 € 3,208.92 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 387 8.8400 € 3,421.08 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.8500 € 185.85 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 542 8.8500 € 4,796.70 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 181 8.8500 € 1,601.85 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 660 8.8400 € 5,834.40 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 563 8.8300 € 4,971.29 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 321 8.8000 € 2,824.80 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 51 8.8000 € 448.80 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 381 8.7400 € 3,329.94 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 136 8.7200 € 1,185.92 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 538 8.7200 € 4,691.36 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 365 8.7200 € 3,182.80 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 638 8.7700 € 5,595.26 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.7700 € 184.17 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 98 8.7900 € 861.42 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 421 8.7900 € 3,700.59 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 489 8.7900 € 4,298.31 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 275 8.7900 € 2,417.25 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.7900 € 184.59 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 253 8.7900 € 2,223.87 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 634 8.7800 € 5,566.52 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 11 8.7800 € 96.58 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 464 8.8000 € 4,083.20 € XPAR Cancellation 16/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.8000 € 4,400.00 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 1,021 8.7800 € 8,964.38 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 493 8.7700 € 4,323.61 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 478 8.7700 € 4,192.06 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 369 8.7600 € 3,232.44 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 595 8.7400 € 5,200.30 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.6800 € 3,055.36 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 379 8.6800 € 3,289.72 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 581 8.6400 € 5,019.84 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 203 8.6500 € 1,755.95 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 362 8.6500 € 3,131.30 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 355 8.6300 € 3,063.65 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 360 8.6100 € 3,099.60 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 521 8.6200 € 4,491.02 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 642 8.6200 € 5,534.04 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 378 8.6200 € 3,258.36 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 161 8.6300 € 1,389.43 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 643 8.6300 € 5,549.09 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 20 8.6600 € 173.20 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 527 8.6900 € 4,579.63 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 201 8.6900 € 1,746.69 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 793 8.7000 € 6,899.10 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7000 € 3,036.30 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 177 8.7000 € 1,539.90 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 286 8.7000 € 2,488.20 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 169 8.7000 € 1,470.30 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 322 8.7200 € 2,807.84 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 301 8.7300 € 2,627.73 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 651 8.7300 € 5,683.23 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 1,187 8.7700 € 10,409.99 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 353 8.7900 € 3,102.87 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 521 8.7600 € 4,563.96 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.7600 € 3,083.52 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.7500 € 3,071.25 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 402 8.7400 € 3,513.48 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 439 8.7800 € 3,854.42 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 449 8.7900 € 3,946.71 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 250 8.7900 € 2,197.50 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 92 8.7900 € 808.68 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 343 8.7700 € 3,008.11 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.8000 € 3,097.60 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 388 8.8400 € 3,429.92 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 658 8.8900 € 5,849.62 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 162 8.8700 € 1,436.94 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 201 8.8700 € 1,782.87 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 569 8.8400 € 5,029.96 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 26 8.8400 € 229.84 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 255 8.8400 € 2,254.20 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 78 8.8400 € 689.52 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 318 8.8400 € 2,811.12 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 44 8.8400 € 388.96 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 412 8.8700 € 3,654.44 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 244 8.9100 € 2,174.04 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 386 8.9100 € 3,439.26 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 729 8.9100 € 6,495.39 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 482 8.9100 € 4,294.62 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 119 8.9200 € 1,061.48 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 239 8.9200 € 2,131.88 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 25 8.9200 € 223.00 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 130 8.9200 € 1,159.60 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 418 8.9200 € 3,728.56 € XPAR Cancellation 17/11/2020 Purchase 337 8.9200 € 3,006.04 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 49 8.7800 € 430.22 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.8200 € 396.90 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 772 8.8200 € 6,809.04 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 943 8.8600 € 8,354.98 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.8600 € 3,092.14 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 651 8.9100 € 5,800.41 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 267 8.9100 € 2,378.97 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 134 8.9500 € 1,199.30 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 799 8.9500 € 7,151.05 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.9500 € 2,685.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.9500 € 6,265.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 285 8.9500 € 2,550.75 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 236 8.9500 € 2,112.20 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 181 8.9500 € 1,619.95 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.9600 € 6,272.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 240 8.9200 € 2,140.80 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 141 8.9200 € 1,257.72 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 326 8.9200 € 2,907.92 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 1,335 8.9200 € 11,908.20 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 569 8.8800 € 5,052.72 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 666 8.9000 € 5,927.40 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.9500 € 6,712.50 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 269 8.9500 € 2,407.55 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 530 8.9200 € 4,727.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 495 8.9300 € 4,420.35 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.9100 € 1,782.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 147 8.9100 € 1,309.77 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 501 8.8700 € 4,443.87 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 15 8.8500 € 132.75 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 985 8.8500 € 8,717.25 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 60 8.8400 € 530.40 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 291 8.8400 € 2,572.44 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 153 8.9000 € 1,361.70 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 151 8.9000 € 1,343.90 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 321 8.9000 € 2,856.90 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 430 8.8600 € 3,809.80 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.8600 € 2,658.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.8600 € 398.70 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 333 8.8400 € 2,943.72 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 15 8.8400 € 132.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 347 8.8400 € 3,067.48 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.8300 € 8,830.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 120 8.8300 € 1,059.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 634 8.8600 € 5,617.24 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 496 8.8500 € 4,389.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 50 8.8300 € 441.50 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.8700 € 6,209.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 628 8.8900 € 5,582.92 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 680 8.8700 € 6,031.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 422 8.8600 € 3,738.92 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 578 8.8800 € 5,132.64 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 160 8.8500 € 1,416.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 360 8.8500 € 3,186.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 563 8.8300 € 4,971.29 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 1,351 8.8300 € 11,929.33 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 86 8.8300 € 759.38 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 260 8.8200 € 2,293.20 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 340 8.8200 € 2,998.80 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 641 8.8100 € 5,647.21 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 452 8.8100 € 3,982.12 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.8000 € 17,600.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 43 8.8100 € 378.83 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 586 8.8100 € 5,162.66 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.7800 € 1,756.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 264 8.7800 € 2,317.92 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 316 8.7800 € 2,774.48 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 192 8.7800 € 1,685.76 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 448 8.7800 € 3,933.44 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 67 8.7800 € 588.26 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 513 8.7800 € 4,504.14 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 100 8.8000 € 880.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 1,487 8.8000 € 13,085.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 237 8.8000 € 2,085.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 425 8.7800 € 3,731.50 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 1,500 8.7800 € 13,170.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 26 8.7800 € 228.28 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 17 8.7800 € 149.26 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 36 8.7500 € 315.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/11/2020 Purchase 996 8.7500 € 8,715.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 643 8.6900 € 5,587.67 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 242 8.6900 € 2,102.98 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 699 8.6400 € 6,039.36 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 305 8.6400 € 2,635.20 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 377 8.6000 € 3,242.20 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 583 8.6000 € 5,013.80 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 405 8.5700 € 3,470.85 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.6100 € 1,722.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 630 8.6100 € 5,424.30 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.6100 € 387.45 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 750 8.6100 € 6,457.50 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 497 8.5800 € 4,264.26 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 742 8.5800 € 6,366.36 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 83 8.5700 € 711.31 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 78 8.5700 € 668.46 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 194 8.5700 € 1,662.58 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 521 8.5700 € 4,464.97 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 7 8.5600 € 59.92 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 880 8.5700 € 7,541.60 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 200 8.5600 € 1,712.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 42 8.5600 € 359.52 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 247 8.5600 € 2,114.32 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 654 8.5600 € 5,598.24 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 894 8.5500 € 7,643.70 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 477 8.5500 € 4,078.35 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 432 8.5700 € 3,702.24 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 588 8.6000 € 5,056.80 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 744 8.5800 € 6,383.52 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 270 8.5900 € 2,319.30 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 680 8.5900 € 5,841.20 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 518 8.5900 € 4,449.62 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 117 8.5900 € 1,005.03 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 355 8.5900 € 3,049.45 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 310 8.6000 € 2,666.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 99 8.6000 € 851.40 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 478 8.6200 € 4,120.36 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 146 8.5900 € 1,254.14 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 300 8.6300 € 2,589.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 241 8.6300 € 2,079.83 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 209 8.6500 € 1,807.85 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 159 8.6900 € 1,381.71 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 83 8.6900 € 721.27 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 636 8.6700 € 5,514.12 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 120 8.6700 € 1,040.40 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.6500 € 3,018.85 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 392 8.6500 € 3,390.80 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 471 8.6400 € 4,069.44 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 360 8.6200 € 3,103.20 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 21 8.6300 € 181.23 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 457 8.6300 € 3,943.91 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 108 8.6300 € 932.04 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 32 8.6300 € 276.16 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 619 8.6300 € 5,341.97 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 54 8.6400 € 466.56 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 1,125 8.6500 € 9,731.25 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 430 8.6400 € 3,715.20 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 336 8.6700 € 2,913.12 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 108 8.6700 € 936.36 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 503 8.6600 € 4,355.98 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 353 8.6400 € 3,049.92 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 149 8.6400 € 1,287.36 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 183 8.6300 € 1,579.29 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 289 8.6300 € 2,494.07 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 386 8.6400 € 3,335.04 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 395 8.6400 € 3,412.80 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5700 € 8,570.00 € XPAR Cancellation 19/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5800 € 8,580.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 245 8.5700 € 2,099.65 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 712 8.5700 € 6,101.84 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 281 8.6500 € 2,430.65 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 639 8.6600 € 5,533.74 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 368 8.6900 € 3,197.92 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 589 8.6900 € 5,118.41 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 311 8.6900 € 2,702.59 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 550 8.7000 € 4,785.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 51 8.7100 € 444.21 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 429 8.6700 € 3,719.43 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6600 € 8,660.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 101 8.6600 € 874.66 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 899 8.6600 € 7,785.34 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 40 8.6600 € 346.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 320 8.6600 € 2,771.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 960 8.6600 € 8,313.60 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 620 8.6800 € 5,381.60 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 204 8.6800 € 1,770.72 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 346 8.6600 € 2,996.36 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6600 € 8,660.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.6600 € 8,660.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 432 8.6200 € 3,723.84 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 370 8.6300 € 3,193.10 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 24 8.6300 € 207.12 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 64 8.6300 € 552.32 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 352 8.6000 € 3,027.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 101 8.6000 € 868.60 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 534 8.6000 € 4,592.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 474 8.6000 € 4,076.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 663 8.6000 € 5,701.80 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 669 8.5900 € 5,746.71 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 500 8.6100 € 4,305.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 593 8.6100 € 5,105.73 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 257 8.6100 € 2,212.77 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 692 8.6100 € 5,958.12 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 1,144 8.6100 € 9,849.84 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 614 8.6300 € 5,298.82 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 168 8.6100 € 1,446.48 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 516 8.6100 € 4,442.76 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 870 8.6200 € 7,499.40 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 356 8.6200 € 3,068.72 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 760 8.6200 € 6,551.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 10 8.6200 € 86.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 700 8.6200 € 6,034.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 210 8.6200 € 1,810.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.6200 € 387.90 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 423 8.6100 € 3,642.03 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 30 8.6000 € 258.00 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 67 8.6000 € 576.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 901 8.6000 € 7,748.60 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 382 8.6000 € 3,285.20 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 251 8.6000 € 2,158.60 € XPAR Cancellation 20/11/2020 Purchase 163 8.6000 € 1,401.80 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.





Coface: for trade



With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.



www.coface.com













COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

















1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







Attachment