Milpitas, CA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZineOne today announced it was named a winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2020 event, which recognizes the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners were chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. The event, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, included two days of keynote speeches, discussions, and finalist presentations.

Industry experts, insiders, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration judged companies. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Artificial Intelligence to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

“We are delighted to be part of the Red Herring Top 100 North America winners,” says Debjani Deb, CEO, and co-founder of ZineOne. “Not only is it a technology industry time-honored tradition, but we join some truly amazing companies that are developing technologies and services that will better our industry and society.”

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“2020’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience."

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference have been fantastic to learn about. We believe ZineOne embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. ZineOne should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”

Following today’s announcement, ZineOne will be invited to the next step, which is to present at the Top 100 Global event next year that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia. Red Herring is dedicated to supporting ZineOne’s continued path to success and innovation.





About ZineOne

ZineOne’s Intelligent Customer Engagement platform enables enterprises to understand their consumers and respond to them with in-the-moment, relevant 1:1 engagement. ZineOne’s next-generation platform has positioned the company as a leading predictive engagement provider delivering about 1 billion dollars in new revenue for its customers. The patent-pending platform and its continuously learning models provide predictive insights into each and every visitor across digital and physical channels while delivering intelligent customer experiences in critical moments to delight customers, foster loyalty, and increase revenues.

