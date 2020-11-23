Mana is focused on reviving the livelihood of woman artisans and entrepreneurs impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Mana offers a quarterly subscription box featuring handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces created by local women artisans in South Africa and the United States. These items are created exclusively for the Mana boxes.

Mana is focused on reviving the livelihood of woman artisans and entrepreneurs impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Mana offers a quarterly subscription box featuring handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces created by local women artisans in South Africa and the United States. These items are created exclusively for the Mana boxes.

By supporting our mission, you are choosing to sponsor a local artisan in need of financial stability. These amazing women craft intricate products and pour themselves into their livelihoods. When you back this Kickstarter, make a donation or purchase a Mana subscription, you are empowering a woman to grow her business which benefits her family and community. It creates a far-reaching impact, far beyond the cost of a box.

By supporting our mission, you are choosing to sponsor a local artisan in need of financial stability. These amazing women craft intricate products and pour themselves into their livelihoods. When you back this Kickstarter, make a donation or purchase a Mana subscription, you are empowering a woman to grow her business which benefits her family and community. It creates a far-reaching impact, far beyond the cost of a box.

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who: Mana is a quarterly subscription box featuring handcrafted, unique pieces created by local women artisans in South Africa. Sales from each subscription will support South African women entrepreneurs, their families, and the community. Mana is committed to quality and providing a consistent product and experience for each customer, all while restoring hope and livelihood to the women and communities in South Africa. Learn more or get signed up for the quarterly subscription here. Mana seeks to amplify these women’s voices with every curated piece.

What: MK Advisors announces the launch of Mana Boxes. These quarterly subscription boxes feature handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces created by local women artisans in South Africa. Each Mana subscription is a chance to bring a woman’s story to life and into the subscriber’s home. The products in each box are crafted by hand, so no two are alike. Each box features stylish accessories, décor, and fashions—perfect for any lifestyle. Amplify these women’s voices and join Mana, where every curated piece tells a story.

In the wake of COVID-19, many small business owners across the world are struggling to make ends meet. These amazing women craft intricate products and pour themselves into their livelihoods. When individuals back the Mana Kickstarter, make a donation, or purchase a Mana subscription, they are empowering a woman to grow her business, which benefits her family and community. It creates a far-reaching impact, far beyond the cost of a box.

Kickstarter: The Mana Kickstarter will support the South African women artisans, shipping and freight, product costs, fulfillment and so much more. MK Advisors is supporting startup costs to obtain the product from artisans and bring it to the U.S. for the Mana launch. The goal of the Kickstarter is to generate $100,000 to support a sustainable business model and to expand the brand to U.S. artisans. If the goal is not met, Mana will not receive the much-needed funds to assist the women entrepreneurs in their time of greatest need.

When: Through December 15, 2020

Where: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/manaboxes/mana-boxes

ABOUT MANA BOXES

Mana Boxes, filled with layers of love, is an example of sustainable, replicable, scalable economic development for South Africa. Compiled for quarterly subscriptions in the U.S. and beyond, each box is an exquisite surprise. Its content, the rich stories, and the imagery of the artisans are all beautifully woven together. Mana and Mana products are designed to sustain the box giver and delight the box recipient. bit.ly/ManaBoxes

ABOUT MK ADVISORS

MK Advisors is a woman-owned small business that enables and enhances the adoption of net-zero technologies through informed engagement with policymakers, innovators, and market stakeholders. We focus on educating and documenting processes on behalf of the user community, providing solutions to even the most complex problems. Our experience and lasting relationships assure end-users have a sustainable solution today that will create the foundation for a better tomorrow. www.mkadvisors.org

MEDIA CONTACT

8THIRTYFOUR | Kim Bode | tel: 616.299.2677 | email: kim@8thirtyfour.com

Attachments

Kim Bode MK Advisors 6162992677 kim@8thirtyfour.com