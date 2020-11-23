LEHI, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lander , a brand at the intersection of design and the outdoors, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Cascade wireless power banks. The device expands the company’s existing power bank line with enhanced charging options to suit the needs of any outdoor adventurer.



“Lander is excited to offer its popular Cascade power bank now upgraded with even better features,” said Kasey Feller, brand manager for Lander. “These latest models combine the quality technology of high-end power banks with a rugged, water- and dust-proof design made to withstand the elements. Few other power banks on the market offer both, making the Cascade great value for anyone looking for high-quality, on-the-go power.”

The latest Cascade power banks are IP65 waterproof and dustproof, and can charge multiple devices at once via its USB-A, USB-C, and wireless charging ports. Available in 6,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh versions, users can fully charge a phone up to three times and do so quickly with 18-watt power delivery.

For added convenience the battery also wirelessly charges Qi-compatible devices and keeps phones secure on the charger while on the go via the included security band.

“With Cascade power banks, users no longer have to choose between outdoor-friendly power banks and high-quality banks that charge devices quickly and have long battery life,” continued Feller. “With more people escaping outdoors than ever before the need for external chargers like Cascade has never been greater.”

The new Cascade power banks start at $49.95 and are available for purchase immediately at Lander.com .

For more information on Lander and its products, visit Lander.com .

About Lander

Lander creates expedition-inspired accessories for use at home, on the go, and off-grid. Inspired by its Rocky Mountain home, Lander accessories are made with innovative technology used in equipment carried by the world’s best explorers. Lander offers an extensive line of cables, phone cases, backpacks and smart lanterns—products designed for the adventurer in all of us. For more information, visit www.lander.com .