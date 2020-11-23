Lewis Center, OH, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One®, announces organic A2 Milk is now available in Baby's Only® Premium Dairy Toddler Formula (formerly known as “Dairy”) and Baby's Only® Premium Dairy DHA/ARA Toddler Formula (formerly known as “Dairy with Organic DHA”). A2 milk, especially organic, is known to be free of pesticides and easier to digest for many children. It may also resolve certain dairy digestive sensitivities when compared to conventional milk where A2 protein is minimally present.

Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature’s One, says, “True to our mission, our science team is always innovating our current formulas to help make them even better for your child. We are proud to offer two Premium Toddler Formulas now made with A2 milk.” Highman continues, “Studies have repeatedly shown A2 milk offers a variety of digestive benefits including improved tolerance. It is also believed that the A2 casein composition of A2 milk is more similar to breast milk, which may explain its better digestive properties.”

Proteins such as those found in A2 Milk are the building blocks for normal muscle growth and development. Proteins are used to produce normal hormones, enzymes, and support other body structures critical to life. Currently, other Baby’s Only® Formulas will not contain A2 Milk as they have different protein sources such as organic plant-based pea formula, whey, and organic low-lactose dairy protein formula addressing other sensitivity needs. Nature’s One science team will continue to innovate all dairy protein sources towards A2; however, the timing is uncertain. For now, these two products with organic A2 Milk allow us to better serve the needs of a child’s developing digestive system and improved tolerance.

Both Nature’s One A2 Milk products are available to ship direct to home through Nature’s One website at www.naturesone.com, and at Amazon, Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market and other fine natural food stores nationwide.

About Nature’s One:

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic® in the United States and continues to be a leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One has spent nearly 25 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of purity ingredients for children of all ages. Recognized as highest ranked formulas for purity and nutritional superiority by the Clean Label Project, Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are preferred by parents who want what’s best for their child. PediaSmart® Complete Organic Nutritional Beverage and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution are other Nature’s One products sold nationally at retailers and online.

