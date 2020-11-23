Aurora, Ill., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce Christy Burcham has been appointed new Director of Education and Training. As Director of Education and Training, Burcham will be responsible for leading and developing the education team that delivers product training to BERNINA Dealers and creates educational materials for BERNINA owners.

“BERNINA of America is excited to have Christy as our new Director of Education and Training,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “Ever since joining BERNINA, Christy has shown tremendous passion for teaching and supporting BERNINA’s customers and Dealers. As we continue to see a huge uptick in new sewists, Christy’s desire to help our community grow and learn is more important than ever. I know that Christy is beyond qualified to lead our education efforts and to help BERNINA grow and inspire new generations of sewists.”

Christy has 20 years of experience in the sewing, quilting and embroidery industry. She was previously the Manager of BERNINA’s Education Programs. The role gave her first-hand experience in developing and implementing programs to support BERNINA customers and Dealers.

“I am so grateful to continue working with BERNINA’s Education department,” said Burcham. “I started my career working as a cashier for a BERNINA Dealer in Oklahoma City. While I have come a long way since my days as a cashier, one thing still remains – I love this industry and being able to provide the BERNINA community with the tools and inspiration they need to succeed. Whether it’s through virtual platforms like BERNINA’s Made to Create Studio or face-to-face, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my knowledge with our customers.”

Burcham graduated from Oklahoma State University with a master’s degree in Business Administration and from Oklahoma City University with a bachelor’s degree in Education.

For more information on BERNINA, visit www.bernina.com.

###

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

Attachment

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com