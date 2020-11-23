New Pricing Also Available for Installers and Businesses, 50% Off!

LA PUENTE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mounting Dream, the award-winning developer of TV wall mounts and AV accessories, announced its plans to make the season bright for consumers this year with its special Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices, including significant discounts to help people through the holiday season as they purchase new TVs.

Shop Savvy notes that Thanksgiving - Christmas is the best time to purchase a TV, “ Black Friday season - which extends from Thanksgiving to Christmas - is without a doubt the best time of year to buy a new TV,” the site notes.

“Mounting Dream is excited to help consumers select the best TV wall mount to protect the investment in their new TVs, maximize their entertainment experience as well as offer them special prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Lauren Lee, sales manager of Mounting Dream. “USA Today has noted that Black Friday is the best day to purchase consumer electronics, we want to help consumers extend these discounts with deals on our best products.”

Mounting Dream's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are below. This is a limited time offer, please check the online listing for details on each product.

Mounting Dream also offers valuable discounts to installers and businesses. Discounts are 50% off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

About Mounting Dream

Mounting Dream is the leader in AV/TV wall mount solutions, offering a one-stop shop for everything you need. Mounting Dream products are frequently rated #1 in their product category. Every minute, three American families purchase a Mounting Dream product. We have more than 25 years of experience, hold 29 design and technology patents. All of our star products meet UL safety requirements. We design state-of-the-art products and support them with outstanding customer service.

Our customer service team is ready to help you select the best product for your specific need, guide you on installation and demonstrate how to best use our products. We frequently incorporate customer feedback when we design new products.

