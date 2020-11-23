Black Friday 2020 experts are identifying all the best iPod touch deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on the 7th generation iPod touch

Black Friday iPod deals for 2020 have landed. Compare the best deals on the newest iPod touch (7th generation). Access the latest deals by clicking the links below.

Best Apple iPod Deals:



Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to view hundreds more live savings. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple’s iPod Touch has made a comeback, featuring a newer, sharper and more vivid 4-inch Retina display and a powerful A10 Fusion chip. The A10 Fusion chip brings up to twice the performance and three times better graphics, while still delivering great battery life. The reengineered chip also allows users to power up augmented reality games and apps and supports newer features like Group FaceTime, ARKit, and the coming-soon Apple Arcade.



About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)