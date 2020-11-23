Check our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 deals for Black Friday, featuring sales on the Galaxy Z Fold series phones
Black Friday 2020 experts have revealed all the top Samsung Galaxy Z Fold deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G model. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Deals:
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $700 off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T - Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart - featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
- Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest deals on S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
- Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Samsung.com - click the link for updated price including Galaxy S, Note, A series
