The board of directors of MT Højgaard Holding A/S has decided to buy back treasury shares (own shares) in accordance with the authorisation granted by the shareholders at the annual general meeting on 5 April 2019. According to this authority the company may buy treasury shares until and including 1 April 2024 within 10% of the share capital.
The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to meet MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back will run from 24 November 2020 to 30 September 2021, both days inclusive. During this period MT Højgaard Holding A/S may repurchase up to 75,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.96% of the current share capital of MT Højgaard Holding A/S, provided that the maximum total purchase price payable by MT Højgaard Holding A/S for the shares is DKK 15,000,000.
Other buy-back terms:
MT Højgaard Holding A/S will, throughout the duration of the programme, on a weekly basis issue a separate company announcement in respect of the transactions made under the programme, including the number and the value of the repurchased shares.
The launch of the share buy-back programme does not affect the previously disclosed forecast guidance for 2020.
CFO Martin Stig Solberg can be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
