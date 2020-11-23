The top tool box & chest deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest Husky, Stanley & more chest & tool box savings
Black Friday experts are monitoring the latest chest & tool box deals for Black Friday, together with all the best discounts on Husky, DeWalt and more. Access the full range of deals listed below.
Best Tool Box & Chest Deals:
- Save up to 50% on tool boxes from brands like Stanley, Hyper Tough, DeWalt, Milwaukee & Grizzly at Walmart
- Save up to 52% on a wide range of tool sets, tool boxes & chests at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling tool kits & storage cases from trusted tool brands
- Save up to $40 on heavy duty tool boxes at NorthernTool.com - click the link for the latest price on utility, roller & industrial tool boxes from brands like Milwaukee, DEWALT, and more
- Save up to $53 on tool boxes from top rated brands like JobSmart, Stanley & DEWALT at TractorSupply.com - deals are available for steel, aluminum & resin type tool boxes
- Save up to 42% on Milwaukee tool boxes at Walmart - click the link for the hottest deals on Milwaukee Impact Kits, Packout Compact, Modular Tool Box and more
- Save up to 32% on DeWalt tool boxes - check the latest deals on DeWalt power tool cases, plastic flat tool boxes, Tstak deep boxes and more
- Save up to $86 on Husky tool boxes at Amazon
Best Tools Deals:
- Save up to 70% off on a wide range of power tools, drills & tool sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on tools from top brands including Milwaukee, DeWalt, Stanley & more
- Save up to 52% on tools from top brands including Bosch, Makita, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Craftsman & DeWalt at Amazon - find deals on drills, saws, grinders, sanders, combo kits and tool sets
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of tools at NothernTool.com - check live prices on pressure washers, smart straps, heaters, trailers, wagons, chains, wrench sets, automotive ratchet sets, frame jacks, & more
- Save up to $360 on a wide range of tools at TractorSupply.com - deals include compressors, tire change kits, drills, tool sets, wrench sets, & more
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals to view hundreds more live offers. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Tools are handy things to have around the home, just in case something needs fixing. A basic tool box should have the following tool set: hammer, screwdrivers, some wrenches, tape measure, pliers, utility knives, flashlight, and safety gears. Owning a tool chest with power tools is very convenient as they can be used for drilling, cutting, polishing, painting, grinding, routing, and many more. A Husky tool chest can provide ample space for all these tools.
