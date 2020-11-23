Brentwood, TN, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Tennessee names Mary Herrick, CMCA®, as the new branch president.

Ms. Herrick has been involved in the homeowner association industry since 2006. Skilled in client engagement and customer service, she has experience in all aspects of community association management. Ms. Herrick is a member of the Community Associations Institute and has earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Manager International Certification Board (CAMICB). Additionally, she has attained the Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM) and New Development Association Manager certifications from the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).

“Mary’s extensive industry experience and association knowledge make her the perfect candidate to lead Associa Tennessee’s branch operations,” stated Steve McKinley, Associa senior vice president, central region operations. “Her vision for the branch is rooted in providing excellent customer service and management solutions to our client board members and their valued residents. We are excited to see how her unique skill set lends itself to accomplishing those goals.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

