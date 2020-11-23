Save on Verizon Wireless deals at the Black Friday 2020 sale, featuring iPhone (11, 12, SE), Galaxy (Note20, Note10, S20, S10) & Pixel (4a, 5) phone deals and Apple Watch (5, 6) & iPad savings
Black Friday Verizon Wireless phone deals are underway. Find the best deals on best sellers like the iPhone 12 & SE, Galaxy S20 & Note20 and Pixel 5 & 4a. Check out the full range of deals by clicking the links below.
Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to 50% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to 60% on Moto smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off on select Motorola smartphones
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon - check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones at Verizon
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones at Verizon
- Save up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 Phones at Verizon - Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off’ promotion on Note 20 phones
- Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Phones at Verizon
- Save 50% on the Google Pixel 5 at Verizon - check out the latest deals on the latest Google Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save on the Google Pixel 4 & 4a at Verizon - get the Google Pixel 4a for as little as $5/mo. at Verizon
- Save up to $800 off the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone at Verizon - Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
Best Verizon Apple iPad Deals:
Best Verizon Apple Watch & AirPods Deals:
Pairing a wide wireless network with a large variety of cellphone models, Verizon is one of the best telecom carriers in the US. Some of the phones you can get with Verizon Wireless plans include the Google Pixel 5, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Apple iPhone 12. They also have the Verizon Fios which is an internet service bundled with a telephone and television.
