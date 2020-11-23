CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, AltaLink has been awarded the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) President’s Award for Safety Excellence.



“This award is all about the commitment of our employees to keep themselves and each other, safe each and every day,” said Scott Thon, AltaLink President and Chief Executive Officer. “Without the dedication of our employees, AltaLink would not be able to achieve and maintain world-class results year over year.”

The award is given to corporate utilities that achieve the top ranking in Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) among utilities of comparable size in generation, transmission, or distribution operations. AltaLink has been awarded the CEA President’s Award for Safety Excellence for transmission companies with 300-1,500 full-time employees.

Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta's largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.

