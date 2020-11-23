TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsius Pharma, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat patients with blinding ocular diseases, is pleased to announce that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on November 30th to December 3rd, 2020. In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded corporate update given by Dr. Daphne Haim-Langford, CEO and founder of Tarsius Pharma, will be made available, on Monday, November 23rd, in the News & Events section of the company's website. Replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.



"We are excited to actively contribute to this prestigious conference and are looking forward to network and exchange with peers and stakeholders," said Dr. Haim-Langford. Tarsius will be participating in 1X1 meetings between November 30th and December 3rd, additional meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Tarsius Pharma

Tarsius Pharma was established in 2016 and is focused on developing TRS, a breakthrough, bio-inspired platform technology for the treatment of blinding ocular diseases.

The company has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No. 879598.

Investor Contact:

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors

917-741-7792

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com