MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that some of its management team members will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1 and 2, 2020.



In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies, is now available for viewing. To access the fireside chat, please click here. The link is also posted to the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:

Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor Relations

lgibson@theratech.com

617-356-1009