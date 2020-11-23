MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that some of its management team members will be participating in the upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1 and 2, 2020.
In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies, is now available for viewing. To access the fireside chat, please click here. The link is also posted to the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800
For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
lgibson@theratech.com
617-356-1009
Theratechnologies
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
Nouveau Logo communiqué de presse.JPGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: