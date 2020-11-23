DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The results reflect consolidated accounting and financial reporting of GWGH and The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, Beneficient). GWGH and Beneficient are referred to collectively as the Companies.
Over the last quarter, the Companies and their Boards of Directors have continued to focus on achieving a common goal of increasing enterprise value by diversifying and maximizing revenue streams while seeking to mitigate risk.
“The market is responding very well to the unique offerings we have created to deliver liquidity products and yield to investors across the U.S.,” said Murray Holland, GWGH's Chief Executive Officer. “The roll-out of the Beneficient products has gone as expected and our L Bond sales remain strong. We believe we are poised for a break-out success at a time when there has never been a greater need for the products and services we have created.”
1. Financial & Operating Highlights
|($ Thousands except per share information)
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Revenue
|$
|28,513
|$
|22,211
|$
|130,859
|$
|71,439
|Expenses
|81,963
|43,570
|274,733
|127,416
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|22,444
|—
|(613
|)
|—
|Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investments
|(1,431
|)
|956
|(4,279
|)
|(371
|)
|Net Loss, including Income (Loss) from Equity Method Investment
|(77,325
|)
|(20,403
|)
|(147,540
|)
|(56,348
|)
|Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
|12,745
|—
|23,106
|—
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|3,569
|4,232
|11,235
|12,806
|Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders
|(68,149
|)
|(24,635
|)
|(135,669
|)
|(69,154
|)
|Per Share Data:
|Net Loss1
|(2.23
|)
|(0.75
|)
|(4.44
|)
|(2.09
|)
|Capital Raised from L Bonds
|114,061
|107,012
|317,302
|278,239
|Liquidity2
|177,745
|91,254
|177,745
|91,254
|Life Insurance Portfolio3
|1,921,067
|2,064,156
|1,921,067
|2,064,156
|Life Insurance Acquired3
|—
|3,155
|—
|96,321
|Face Value of Matured Policies
|39,803
|27,470
|105,194
|80,927
|TTM Benefits / Premiums4
|220.0
|%
|164.9
|%
|220.0
|%
|164.9
|%
1. Per diluted common share outstanding.
2. Includes cash, restricted cash, policy benefits receivable and fees receivable as of the end of the period presented.
3. Face amount of policy benefits as of the end of the period presented.
4. The ratio of policy benefits realized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis.
2. Revenue and Expense Discussion
Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019:
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 vs. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:
3. Beneficient’s Collateral Portfolio Information
As of September 30, 2020, Beneficient’s loan portfolio had exposure to 122 professionally managed alternative investment funds, comprising 323 underlying investments. Beneficient’s loan portfolio diversification to alternative assets spans across the following industry sectors, geographic regions and exposure types based on the underlying Net Asset Value (NAV):
A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a65248aa-a3e4-481e-a69e-909e994cb971
Assets in the collateral portfolio include interests in alternative investment vehicles (also referred to as funds) that are managed by a group of U.S. and non-U.S. based alternative asset management firms that invest in a variety of financial markets and utilize a variety of investment strategies. The vintages of the funds in the collateral portfolio as of September 30, 2020 ranged from 1993 to 2016.
4. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020
Portfolio Summary:
|Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits (in thousands)
|$
|1,921,067
|Average face value per policy (in thousands)
|$
|1,777
|Average face value per insured life (in thousands)
|$
|1,913
|Weighted average age of insured (years)
|82.9
|Weighted average life expectancy estimate (years)
|6.9
|Total number of policies
|1,081
|Number of unique lives
|1,004
|Demographics
|74% male; 26% female
|Number of smokers
|43
|Largest policy as % of total portfolio face value
|0.7
|%
|Average policy as % of total portfolio
|0.1
|%
|Average annual premium as % of face value
|3.7
|%
Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured:
|Percentage of Total
|Weighted
|Min Age
|Max Age
|Number of
Policies
|Policy
Benefits
|Number of
Policies
|Policy
Benefits
|Average LE
(Years)
|63
|69
|45
|$
|50,840
|4.2
|%
|2.6
|%
|10.3
|70
|74
|199
|230,244
|18.4
|%
|12.0
|%
|10.7
|75
|79
|207
|364,936
|19.1
|%
|19.0
|%
|9.6
|80
|84
|221
|392,196
|20.5
|%
|20.5
|%
|7.4
|85
|89
|235
|547,893
|21.7
|%
|28.5
|%
|4.9
|90
|94
|149
|284,856
|13.8
|%
|14.8
|%
|3.1
|95
|100
|25
|50,102
|2.3
|%
|2.6
|%
|2.2
|Total
|1,081
|$
|1,921,067
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|6.9
5. Additional Information
Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows(1)
|$
|14,723
|$
|17,908
|$
|47,923
|$
|52,161
|Unrealized gain on acquisitions(2)
|—
|472
|—
|6,775
|Premiums and other annual fees
|(18,235
|)
|(17,219
|)
|(53,060
|)
|(49,055
|)
|Face value of matured policies
|39,803
|27,470
|105,194
|80,927
|Fair value of matured policies
|(22,169
|)
|(10,839
|)
|(56,702
|)
|(31,590
|)
|Gain on life insurance policies, net
|$
|14,122
|$
|17,792
|$
|43,355
|$
|59,218
___________________________________
(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows relating to the investment in life insurance policies that are not specifically attributable to changes in life expectancy, discount rate changes or policy maturity events.
(2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period. There were no policy acquisitions during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
|Policy Benefits Realized and Premiums Paid (TTM):
|Quarter End Date
|Portfolio Face
Amount (in
thousands)
|12-Month
Trailing
Benefits
Realized
(in thousands)
|12-Month
Trailing
Premiums
Paid
(in thousands)
|12-Month
Trailing
Benefits/Premium
Coverage
Ratio
|September 30, 2016
|1,272,078
|35,867
|37,055
|96.8
|%
|December 31, 2016
|1,361,675
|48,452
|40,239
|120.4
|%
|March 31, 2017
|1,447,558
|48,189
|42,753
|112.7
|%
|June 30, 2017
|1,525,363
|49,295
|45,414
|108.5
|%
|September 30, 2017
|1,622,627
|53,742
|46,559
|115.4
|%
|December 31, 2017
|1,676,148
|64,719
|52,263
|123.8
|%
|March 31, 2018
|1,758,066
|60,248
|53,169
|113.3
|%
|June 30, 2018
|1,849,079
|76,936
|53,886
|142.8
|%
|September 30, 2018
|1,961,598
|75,161
|55,365
|135.8
|%
|December 31, 2018
|2,047,992
|71,090
|52,675
|135.0
|%
|March 31, 2019
|2,098,428
|87,045
|56,227
|154.8
|%
|June 30, 2019
|2,088,445
|82,421
|59,454
|138.6
|%
|September 30, 2019
|2,064,156
|101,918
|61,805
|164.9
|%
|December 31, 2019
|2,020,973
|125,148
|63,851
|196.0
|%
|March 31, 2020
|2,000,680
|120,191
|65,224
|184.3
|%
|June 30, 2020
|1,960,826
|137,082
|66,846
|205.1
|%
|September 30, 2020
|1,921,067
|149,415
|67,931
|220.0
|%
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclaimers:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 19, 2020, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the SEC. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.
These materials contain data concerning interests in alternative assets. The cash flow from these interests underlie the senior beneficial interests and beneficial interests in trusts that comprise the collateral of Ben’s loan portfolio. The data presented herein does not contain information relating to non-alternative assets (such as common stock and bonds of GWGH) and is derived from, among other things, third-party information regarding the net asset value (NAV) of these alternative assets and investments within these alternative assets. Generally, Beneficient uses the most recently received NAV report from each investment manager, which can be adjusted for certain cash and non-cash items including capital calls, distributions, updated material events, and currency valuation adjustments. Beneficient is not affiliated with, and has no control over, any portfolio investment manager, including with respect to the timing, accuracy and completeness of their reporting of financial and other data. Additional information regarding Beneficient's loan portfolio is available on its website at www.trustben.com. The information on Beneficient's website is not part of, or incorporated by reference in, this press release.
|GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
2020 (unaudited)
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|93,766
|$
|79,073
|Restricted cash
|15,990
|20,258
|Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value
|787,260
|796,039
|Life insurance policy benefits receivable, net
|36,418
|23,031
|Loans receivable, net of discount
|229,961
|232,344
|Allowance for loan losses
|(2,914
|)
|—
|Loans receivable, net
|227,047
|232,344
|Fees receivable
|31,571
|29,168
|Financing receivables from affiliates
|—
|67,153
|Other assets
|53,501
|30,135
|Goodwill
|2,384,121
|2,358,005
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|3,629,674
|$
|3,635,206
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation
|$
|203,907
|$
|174,390
|L Bonds
|1,154,519
|926,638
|Seller Trust L Bonds
|366,892
|366,892
|Other borrowings
|100,178
|153,086
|Interest and dividends payable
|23,821
|16,516
|Deferred revenue
|35,848
|41,444
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|33,235
|27,836
|Deferred tax liability, net
|52,500
|57,923
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,970,900
|1,764,725
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|1,246,753
|1,269,654
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK
|(par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 59,681 and 84,636;
liquidation preference of $63,354 and $85,130 as of September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively)
|49,068
|74,023
|SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK
|(par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 137,341 and
147,164; liquidation preference of $138,142 and $148,023 as of September 30, 2020
and December 31, 2019, respectively)
|118,045
|127,868
|COMMON STOCK
|(par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding
33,094,664 and 33,033,793 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019,
respectively)
|33
|33
|Common stock in treasury, at cost (2,500,000 shares as of both September 30, 2020
and December 31, 2019)
|(24,550
|)
|(24,550
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|178,969
|233,106
|Accumulated deficit
|(200,935
|)
|(76,501
|)
|TOTAL GWG HOLDINGS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|167,406
|333,979
|Noncontrolling interests
|291,391
|266,848
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|412,021
|600,827
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|3,629,674
|$
|3,635,206
|GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|REVENUE
|Gain on life insurance policies, net
|$
|14,122
|$
|17,792
|$
|43,355
|$
|59,219
|Interest income
|12,928
|3,935
|39,588
|11,273
|Trust services revenues
|4,556
|—
|14,412
|—
|Other income (loss)
|(3,093
|)
|484
|33,504
|947
|TOTAL REVENUE
|28,513
|22,211
|130,859
|71,439
|EXPENSES
|Interest expense
|40,792
|28,290
|113,805
|83,752
|Employee compensation and benefits
|33,777
|9,137
|123,321
|21,085
|Legal and professional fees
|7,830
|2,594
|21,636
|10,263
|(Recapture) provision for loan losses
|(4,986
|)
|—
|2,914
|—
|Other expenses
|4,550
|3,549
|13,057
|12,316
|TOTAL EXPENSES
|81,963
|43,570
|274,733
|127,416
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(53,450
|)
|(21,359
|)
|(143,874
|)
|(55,977
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|22,444
|—
|(613
|)
|—
|NET LOSS BEFORE INCOME (LOSS) FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT
|(75,894
|)
|(21,359
|)
|(143,261
|)
|(55,977
|)
|Income (loss) from equity method investment
|(1,431
|)
|956
|(4,279
|)
|(371
|)
|NET LOSS
|(77,325
|)
|(20,403
|)
|(147,540
|)
|(56,348
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|12,745
|—
|23,106
|—
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
|3,569
|4,232
|11,235
|12,806
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
|$
|(68,149
|)
|$
|(24,635
|)
|$
|(135,669
|)
|$
|(69,154
|)
|NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|Basic
|$
|(2.23
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(4.44
|)
|$
|(2.09
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(2.23
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(4.44
|)
|$
|(2.09
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|30,584,719
|33,033,420
|30,552,233
|33,010,100
|Diluted
|30,584,719
|33,033,420
|30,552,233
|33,010,100
GWG Holdings, Inc.
Minneapolis, Minnesota, UNITED STATES
