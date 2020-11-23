Dominican Republic, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, starting November 29, 2020, the Dominican Republic will adopt a new electronic system providing digital versions of the Traveler’s Health Affidavit, Customs Declaration and International Boarding/Disembarking forms, combined in a single digital form. All passengers entering and departing the country will be required to fill out and submit their digital forms through the Electronic Ticket Portal either before or upon their arrival to the country. This new system is the result of extensive work and collaboration between the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Public Health, the General Directorate of Customs and the General Directorate of Migration.

“The implementation of a single digital registration form to enter and leave the country is the result of the enhanced collaboration between different government entities to facilitate and further improve the migration process for travelers,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “By condensing three forms into one and using contactless technology it also allows the Dominican authorities to access information in real time on the arrivals and departures of passengers to our country.”

The electronic form is a modern initiative, dedicated to increasing the efficiency of migration, customs and public health processes as well as improving the experience of foreign and Dominican passengers entering and leaving the country.

The agreement, which was carried out in Santo Domingo, was signed by David Collado, Minister of Tourism, Plutarco Arias, Minister of Public Health and the directors of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón and Migration, Enrique García.

Through the agreement, the Customs Directorate agrees to:

Carry out the technological development and operation of the digital forms, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Migration, including all information providing in the following forms:

International boarding and disembarking card.

Customs declaration form.

Traveler’s Health Affidavit.

In addition to cooperating with the General Directorate of Customs, the General Directorate of Migration assumes the commitment of:

Implementing the digital form as part of its operation.

Maintain a dual physical and virtual implementation of the form until December 31, 2020, after which date only the digital form will be used as a means of capturing information.

Provide the means to share the information collected in digital form to the institutions of the Dominican State involved in this agreement.

The form is accessed through the following link: https://eticket.migracion.gob.do/ and must be completed before or upon arrival to the country. Once completed, passengers will receive a QR code that will be scanned by the authorities at the port of entry or by the airlines at check-in during departure. Dominican airports will provide free internet service to allow passengers the option to fill up their forms upon arrival.

Between November 29, 2020 and December 31, 2020, the Dominican authorities will accept both types of registrations to enter the country: the current one through physical forms, and the new one through the digital system. As of January 1, 2021, the use of digital forms will be mandatory.

The Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism has undertaken the task of communicating to the corresponding public and private entities within and outside the Dominican Republic about this new medium and has created video tutorials with instructions on how to complete the forms as well as a list of frequently asked questions. To access visit: https://viajerodigital.mitur.gob.do/.

To obtain information on the latest travel protocols that are being implemented in the Dominican Republic related to COVID-19, please visit: www.godominicanrepublic.com/coronavirus.

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

