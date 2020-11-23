CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) announces that the index provider for the Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend for Canada Index (the “Index”) has made several amendments to the Index, which will be effective as of November 23, 2020. In order to minimize trading costs, these changes will take place for each sub-index at the time of the next scheduled rebalance.
The SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF (the “SmartBe ETF”) has filed an amendment dated November 23, 2020 to its prospectus dated January 22, 2020, which sets out the amendments to the Index. The amendments include the following changes to the Index and its sub-indices (the “Indices”).
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value Index and Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value Index
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index and Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum Index
Alpha Architect Quantitative Value Canada Index
Alpha Architect Quantitative Momentum Canada Index
Further information about the SmartBe ETF can be found at www.smartbewealth.com.
About SmartBe
SmartBe wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to brining new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.
Read the SmartBe ETF’s prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbewealth.com. or www.sedar.com. These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF’s legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.
|Contact Information
|SmartBe Wealth Inc
|403 930 8688
|Suite 680, 330 5th Ave SW,
|www.smartbewealth.com
|Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0L4
|info@smartbewealth.com
SmartBe Wealth Inc.
Calgary, CANADA
SmartBe Wealth logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: