Michaels deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on a wide range of pre-lit Christmas trees & decor, Cricut Maker & Joy, DIY kits, and more arts & craft deals
Best Michaels Deals:
- Save on the Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker machines at Michaels.com - including a wide range of compatible accessories and add-ons
- Save up to 61% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on 10ft, 8ft, 7ft, and 6ft artificial Christmas trees and more Christmas decor
- Save on Cricut Maker machines at Michaels.com - check live prices on the popular line of cutting machines as well as on compatible tips and other accessories
- Save on Cricut Explore Air 2 machines at Michaels.com - including the Michaels exclusive colors of Boysenberry and Peacock
- Save up to 24% on a wide range of Silhouette cutting machines & arts and crafts tools at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on Silhouette Cameo machines and tools, Portrait, sticker papers, HTVs, and more
- Save on arts and crafts supplies at Michaels.com - check live prices on tables, craft stations, paint, brushes, and other popular products
- Save up to 50% on exclusive decor collections, crafts, gifts, & more at Michaels.com - click the link for hot deals on a wide variety of designs that will suit any home
