Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on automotive operating system market which estimates the global market valuation for automotive OS will cross US$ 4.5 billion by 2026. The growing popularity of connected vehicles and modernization in driver assistance systems including both hardware & software are expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Increasing developments in advanced driving systems and the growing need for secure connectivity in connected vehicles are expected to support the automotive operating system market growth. Advanced capabilities to develop and deploy advanced vehicle systems are driving the demand for automotive operating systems. Automotive operating systems help enterprises in integrating digital technologies, such as AI, AR, VR, etc., with in-vehicle systems to improve driving assistance and experience. In addition, companies can leverage automotive OS to develop advanced HMI cockpit systems with intuitive user experience.

The QNX OS segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15% from 2020 to 2026. QNX operating systems address multiple application requirements including security, infotainment, ADAS, and safety management. For instance, BlackBerry Limited offers its proprietary QNX operating systems and solutions, specifically tailored for managing automotive ECUs, safety, and infotainment systems. The ability to ensure performance, security, and reliability across vehicle embedded systems has contributed to the expansive demand from automotive OEMs for QNX automotive operating systems.

The commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 20% over the forecast timeline. Companies engaged in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles are adopting advanced driver assistance systems to offer improved safety & security. For instance, in August 2019, AB Volvo launched Volvo Active Driver Assist 2.0, a comprehensive suite of collision mitigation systems. The system comprises advanced cameras and radar systems. The company integrated this system across its VNL, VNR, and VNX model range. The need to integrate and manage these advanced systems and electric control units is further driving the demand for automotive operating systems, enabling market growth.

Europe is expected to hold 25% share in the automotive operating system market by 2026. The growth is attributed to supportive government initiatives and product innovations from regional enterprises. The European Union is planning for a regulatory framework that will mandate the integration of advanced safety systems in all vehicles from 2022 to reduce road fatalities. In addition, in September 2019, Continental AG launched the latest version of its Integrated Interior Platform. The company used virtualization solutions that allow the use of diverse automotive operating systems simultaneously over the platform. This launch helped the company to provide advanced HMI solution technology to OEMs and third-party technology developers.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the collaborative development of advanced platform solutions based on automotive operating systems. For instance, in September 2019, Denso Corporation partnered with BlackBerry Limited and developed an innovative Human Machine Interface (HMI) digital cockpit system. The company leveraged BlackBerry’s QNX Hypervisor technology to enable integrated control of in-vehicle cockpit systems. This helped the companies to deliver advanced cockpit systems for next-generation vehicles, thus offering a seamless driving experience.

Some major findings of the automotive operating system market report include:

Growing advancements in ADAS systems and the need to integrate digital technologies with in-vehicle operating systems are contributing to the automotive operating system market growth.





The integration of Human Machine Interface (HMI) with advanced digital cockpits in the automotive industry is expected to fuel the demand for the automotive operating system market.





North America is expected to hold a major market share in the automotive operating system market due to the early adoption of advanced driving technologies and systems.





Europe is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the automotive operating system market due to supportive government initiatives and the presence of large automotive enterprises.





Major players operating in the automotive operating system market are Automotive Grade Linux, BlackBerry Limited, Google Android, Green Hills Software, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft Corporation, etc.





Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of advanced HMI cockpit systems based on automotive OS such as DENSO Harmony Core.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Automotive Operating Systems Industry Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Regional outlook

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. Latin America

3.3.2.5. Middle East & Africa

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Automotive operating systems providers

3.3.3.2. Marketing & distribution channel

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Automotive operating systems industry ecosystem analysis

3.5. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1. Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

3.5.2. Cybersecurity for in-vehicle OS and connected cars

3.5.3. Over-the-air update/maintenance

3.5.4. Deployment of open source software (OSS) in automotive OS

3.5.5. Deployment of application program interface (API) in automotive OS

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. International Standards

3.6.1.1. ISO 26262

3.6.1.2. IEC 60068

3.6.1.3. IEC 61508

3.6.1.4. MISRA C

3.6.2. North America

3.6.2.1. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards

3.6.2.2. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108

3.6.3. Europe

3.6.3.1. EOBD standard

3.6.3.2. Emission Controls Standards

3.6.3.3. Eco-innovations and Law (EC) No. 443/2009

3.6.4. Asia Pacific

3.6.4.1. CCC mark

3.6.4.2. Bharat Stage emission standards

3.6.4.3. Australian design rules

3.6.5. Latin America

3.6.5.1. NR Law No. 8723

3.6.6. MEA

3.6.6.1. SAQA 376640

3.6.6.2. Article NO 95, Federal Traffic Act

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.1.1. Increasing demand for safety and comfort features in vehicles

3.7.1.2. Surge in number of electronic products in vehicles

3.7.1.3. Intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface

3.7.1.4. Growing investment in auto-tech and autonomous vehicles

3.7.1.5. Flourishing automobile production and passenger vehicle sales

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1. Increasing automobile system complexities

3.7.2.2. Lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.10. PESTEL analysis

