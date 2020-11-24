Black Friday luggage deals for 2020 are finally live, browse all the top Black Friday Samsonite, Tumi & Away luggage discounts below
Find all the latest luggage deals for Black Friday, featuring the best Tumi, Away and Samsonite luggage discounts. Access the best deals listed below.
Best Luggage Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Away luggage & suitcase sets at AwayTravel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
- Save up to 50% off + 30% extra off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save on backpacks, carryalls, luggages & more at douchebags.com - see the latest prices on top-rated bags and luggages available in a wide range of sizes
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save up to $45 on luggage at Target.com- includes luggage from Samsonite, SWISSGEAR, Aerolite, Massermeister & more
- Shop the all-new Away bags designed for modern travel at AwayTravel.com
- Save up to 88% on a wide range of luggage and luggage sets at Belk.com - choose from carry-ons, spinners, and checked hardside and softside luggage
- Save up to 44% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases at Awaytravel.com - includes carry-ons, hold suitcases & special kids suitcases
- Save up to $100 on carry on luggage from brands including Samsonite, SwissGear, American Tourister, Kenneth Cole REACTION, Aerolite, and Massermeister at Amazon - check live prices on hardside and softside carry-ons, spinners, and expandable luggage sets
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of carry-ons from Wrangler, U.S. Traveler, and American Tourister, at Walmart - includes softside and hardshell expandable spinners and carry-on luggage sets
- Save up to 45% on American Tourister hardside & softside suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon- includes different sizes and colors
- Save up to 75% on Travelpro expandable rollaboard suitcases & lightweight carry-on luggage at Amazon
- Save up to $140 on a wide range of Briggs & Riley carry-on luggage, suitcases & backpacks at Amazon
- Save up to 73% on Olympia suitcases & luggage sets at Amazon - view available offers on top-selling Apache carry-on spinner, Deluxe Fashion rolling overnighter, Titan expandable hardside spinners & more
