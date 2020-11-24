Black Friday experts have summarized the top 23andMe DNA test & Ancestry DNA deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring offers on family tree, health, and traits DNA test kits



Black Friday researchers have found the top 23andMe DNA test & Ancestry DNA deals for Black Friday, featuring offers on the latest DNA ethinicty & health test kits. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best DNA Test Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale for thousands more live savings. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

AncestryDNA and 23andMe are the pioneering providers of DNA testing kits. They provide a DNA testing service that is lauded to be an innovative way to learn one’s ancestral history and to trace one’s genealogy tree. Their testing kits are able to examine a person’s autosomal DNA which then determines ethnicity and family relations up to the 7th generation. Aside from DNA testing, 23andMe also offers basic health screening as an added service.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)