Portland, oR, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lawful interception market was estimated at $1.37 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $6.82 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Rise in number of criminal activities, increase in interception warrants, and surge in volume of data traffic and security threats propel the growth of the global lawful interception market. On the other hand, issues related to maintenance of privacy and stringent regulations posed by government bodies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in network technologies and prominence popularity of social media communications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increasing adoption of remote working system.

Accordingly, there’s been a steep rise in the need in organizations to have an interception system for intercepting communication data, thereby boosting the global market for lawful interception positively.

The global lawful interception is analyzed across solution, network technology, communication content, end-user, and region. Based on network technology, the mobile voice telephony segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. The long-term evolution (LTE) segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on communication content, the voice communication segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the video segment would register the fastest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than one-third of the global lawful interception market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 24.5% from 2019 to 2026. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global lawful interception market report include BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation , AQSACOM, FireEye, Inc., Ixia, NICE Ltd., Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Incognito Software. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

