As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20. November, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 31 0124 RIKS 33 0321 ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000020386 IS0000021251 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 0 0 Total outstanding (nominal) 61,529,000,000 101,775,910,000 46,925,319,842