As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20. November, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 23 0515RIKB 31 0124RIKS 33 0321
ISINIS0000032191IS0000020386IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal)000
Total outstanding (nominal)61,529,000,000101,775,910,00046,925,319,842