Our reports on non-ferrous castings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased simulation-based castings and rise in demand for aluminum. In addition, increased simulation-based castings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non-ferrous castings market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geography landscapes



The non-ferrous castings market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Aluminum

• Copper

• Zinc

• Magnesium

• Others



By Application

• Automobiles

• Electrical and construction

• Industrial machinery

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand from automobile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the non-ferrous castings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our non-ferrous castings market covers the following areas:

• Non-ferrous castings market sizing

• Non-ferrous castings market forecast

• Non-ferrous castings market industry analysis





