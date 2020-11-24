New York, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software-Defined Networking Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988065/?utm_source=GNW



The global market for Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is projected to reach US$43.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Connected enterprises are growing in popularity for their ability to provide converged digital experiences to modern borderless customers and connect all levels of enterprise functions to help realize operational intelligence and productivity benefits via seamless delivery of knowledge across the enterprise. Companies in this regard are embracing mobility to leverage and capitalize the opportunity for business innovation. Virtually every enterprise is seeking to integrate mobility in every business process with the aim of reaping benefits such as improved employee productivity, more efficient communication, enhanced customer experience, reduced overhead costs for employers in the form of reduced IT requirements, and improved employee morale, among others. Mobility is inherently complex with employees wanting to choose from a wide range of device types running on multiple operating systems. As companies begin to architect the BYOD environment in a world where over 97% of the population is mobile subscribers, over a billion devices are expected to be used in an enterprise environment. The BYOD and CYOD trends are especially gaining traction in front-end operations such as sales, marketing, customer service and other customer-centric activities.



The number of businesses joining the BYOD bandwagon and the number of personal smartphones and tablet PCs being hosted on corporate networks have soared in recent years. While BYOD increases efficiency and flexibility, BYOD users also expose their organization to significant security risks. With the personal devices of employees getting confidential corporate data, there is an increased risk of it getting deliberately or accidently exfiltrated, leading to business ramifications. Data breaches can also lead to privacy violations and regulatory compliance issues, exposing organizations to hefty financial penalties and massive reputational damage. The rising adoption of BYOD policies in various organizations is likely to result in more and more companies implementing SDN solutions for enhancing BYOD security. The projected US$103 billion enterprise networking market is therefore emerging as an attractive hunting ground for software-defined networking (SDN) architecture & technology providers. Enterprises adopting SDN stand to reap rich benefits starting from agility, flexibility, programmability to centralized controllability. By using software applications, networks can be functionally separated, virtualized & automated for unrivalled operational benefits.



The rapid adoption of cloud services is also emerging as a key growth driver. With its ability to reduce costs in procurement, deployment and maintenance of software and hardware and with convenient pay-per-use and on-demand service models, cloud is gaining immense popularity in various end-use sectors including telecom & technology, government, banking & financial services, and healthcare among others. The use of cloud services is especially high in customer-centric, marketing and sales programs as is evident by the rapid proliferation of cloud-versions of leading Enterprise Mobility, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Sales Force Automation (SFA) solutions. Various formats of cloud including private, public or hybrid clouds are gaining traction in the market. Cloud services are being used and accessed in different formats such as Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Application-as-a-Service (AaaS), Storage-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Print-as-a-Service (Paas) among others. Over the past few years, cloud has successfully suppressed industry concerns over reliability, security, and go-to-market models. Incremental growth in the number of enterprises adopting the cloud over the years has further raised the bar for the cloud model globally. The fast diminishing functional gap between cloud and the premise-based networking infrastructure is making cloud a viable alternative as well as a more logical approach for businesses, globally. SDN is expected to become an indispensable component of cloud native applications within hybrid clouds due to their ability to enable programmable networks. SDN is allowing inefficient, static and over-provisioned networks to become agile, programmable and efficient. In addition, SDN controllers are expected to allow time provisioning of application stacks and VMs to reduce capital and operational expenditure. Businesses can use the technology for on-demand resource allocation, to integrate with configuration management and automation tools, simplify network provisioning, and confer tailored network policies to applications and tenet users. Moreover, SDN controllers can be used for API-based access to networking elements and constructs. Micro segmentation capabilities offered by SDNs is also beneficial for cloud service providers with multi-tenant cloud environments.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Big Switch Networks, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Pica, Inc.

Pluribus Networks, Inc.







