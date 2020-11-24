ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Lascom, a leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions for the manufacturing sector, including companies in the food and beverage, personal care, cosmetics and retail industries. Through this acquisition, Aptean will expand its cloud-native solution offerings to complement its enterprise resource planning (ERP) leadership and build on its growing presence in Europe. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, pending customary closing conditions.



Lascom was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Velizy, France with its U.S. operations located in San Diego, California. The company’s cloud-native PLM software helps customers more efficiently and effectively manage product development and streamlines business processes to gain first-mover advantages by bringing their offerings to market more rapidly. Lascom serves more than 80 customers, including leading industry players, with approximately 80,000 users across 30 countries.

Within the past year, Aptean and Lascom began working together to better serve mutual customers in the food and beverage market. Through that collaboration, Aptean identified the opportunity to join forces, expanding on its growth in Europe and North America. The natural complements across the companies’ manufacturing focus areas, Aptean’s ERP offerings and Lascom’s PLM create strong opportunities for growth for each company.

“Our upcoming acquisition of Lascom will deliver on our strategy of serving specific industries with technologies that transcend typical, generic offerings. Lascom’s cloud-native PLM solution will complement our current process manufacturing offerings and help us deliver a leading capability in innovation management for our customers,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “Lascom PLM will be offered alongside Aptean’s existing portfolio of process manufacturing ERPs, providing our food and beverage, personal care, cosmetics and retail customers a single source for both ERP and PLM software solutions. Additionally, Lascom will provide us with a strong platform to expand our presence in France and across Europe.”

Charles Henriot, CEO of Lascom, added, “We have long respected Aptean for its industry-specific software solutions and are thrilled to be joining the company at an exciting time in Lascom’s growth trajectory. It is the perfect timing to accelerate the deployment of Lascom Lime Cloud, an out-of-the-box SaaS PLM for the food and beverage and cosmetics industries. Aptean’s scale and significant sales, marketing, development and customer support capabilities will enhance our ability to serve our customers and provide greater opportunities for our talented employees. We are eager to begin this next chapter as part of the Aptean family and to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

About Lascom

Lascom is a leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) software with over 15 years of business knowledge in a state-of-the-art cloud platform for product innovation and development. Lascom’s industry-focused software serves leading companies in the food and beverage, personal care, cosmetics, retail and aerospace defense industries. Lascom is proud to serve more than 80 customers and 80,000 users in over 30 countries. To learn more about Lascom, please visit www.lascom.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,000 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

+1 (770) 715-0362