7 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. In 1Q 2020, electricity demand dropped sharply as confinement measures led to closure of manufacturing plants, retail & commercial facilities. Post lockdown, the steep global recession & slump in economic activity are preventing demand recovery to pre-lockdown levels. In the U.S. commercial & industrial sectors triggered a -7.8% drop in power demand in 2020 Vs 2019. Demand for E-Houses defined as modular power substations has been impacted by the reduction in electricity consumption. Widely used as temporary &flexible power supply at construction & infrastructure project sites, demand remains severely crippled by the collapse of the construction industry combined with budget reductions for infrastructure development. The decision of leading oil companies to cut E&P budgets also continues to impact the demand for e-houses. The COVID-19 outbreak is leading to significant apex reductions for 2020 in upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, although the extent of investment cuts varies across the value chain. While upstream operations have seen considerable reduction in shale drilling operations, unsanctioned developments and exploration projects, midstream projects have also been deferred. Midstream focused companies have until now announced less cuts to their budgets compared to upstream oriented companies. This could be in part attributed to the greater protection offered by midstream sector to players specifically pipeline operators in times of volatile oil prices, as cash flow is dependent on supply volumes rather than commodity prices.



Electrical houses or E-Houses are custom made modular power substations that are used in areas where power supply cannot be provided easily. E-Houses are an excellent alternate to standard power units, which need long construction time, as E-Houses can be easily assembled anywhere and made operational right away. E-Houses find application in several industries such as power utilities, transportation, mining, and oil and gas. Custom built E-Houses enable set up of mobile E-houses at mining sites without any need for civil work and save a lot of time. With mining sites located at remote locations cost of construction is high, custom built E-Houses not only reduce cost but also save time spent on planning and managing civil work. The modular architecture of E-Houses enables easy transportation, thus reducing operational expenses. In the post COVID-19 period, as economic conditions return to normal, the many benefits of e-houses will reemerge to drive growth. E-houses offer numerous benefits to clients. E-houses are cost-effective, time-efficient, safe, and fully secure. As a practical interim solution and a convenient mobile solution, E-house allows up to twenty per cent savings due to lowered planning costs, less presence on the site, and optimized surface area enabling space-saving. E-house aids in saving overall lead time up to fifty per cent, unlike the other conventional options because of the ready-to-use plug-and-play feature, swift installation, lessen civil engineering, improved installation with easy plug and play, zero-construction delays, and minimum disturbance with other ongoing site activities.



The unique modular design of an E-house enables optimal usage of space, allowing flexibility for ideal electrical design. E-houses come in various kinds, suiting any type of application requirements. Due to the smart arrangement of the components and enhanced design, E-house enables up to twenty-five per cent of space-saving. Fully tested prior to the delivery, E-houses ensure complete safety and protection for people as well as the equipment. Using the Environmental Health and Safety Management Plan (EHSMP), the implementation of E-houses remains seamless. E-house, offered by leading vendors such as Siemens, come with relevant quality certifications and comply with highest international quality management standards such as ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001: 2004. Latest E-house models can be customized and configured as per the needs and offer solutions that meet the stiff security requirements. Techno functional factors such as ease of installation, space-saving designs, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, would be instrumental in future growth of the e-houses market. Renewed demand for reliable power supply on the back of anticipated increase in electricity usage is also likely to perk up the market expansion. Mobile substations which are portable, integrated compact powering modules offering surge-free AC and DC power supply as an additional capacity or as a backup in emergencies, or in terrains incompatible for construction, will witness strong growth. Higher demand for power, rapid expansion of transmission capacities, faster commissioning, hassle-free installation and repositioning, minimal set up involving no elaborate construction, compact size, enhanced portability of modules to required zones, and overall cost efficiencies will fuel demand for mobile substations as alternate power houses.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Aktif Group of Companies

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Delta Star, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Efacec Group

Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos S.L.

Elgin Power Solutions

General Electric Company

Matelec Group (Lebanon)

Meidensha Corporation

NARI Group Corporation

Pme Power Solutions (India) Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Unit Electrical Engineering Ltd.

WEG SA







