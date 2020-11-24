OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the pandemic has brought new restrictions for attending public places, many Canadians are making the best of the situation and gearing up for the cold season ahead.



Restaurants have prepared for colder temperatures by installing propane heaters on patios so that patrons can still get out and enjoy their favorite eatery.

Residents that use propane to heat their homes can also get prepared to ensure they stay warm with plenty of propane throughout the winter season.

“Low-emission propane is an essential fuel for Canada. It is extremely versatile, from keeping patrons warm outside with propane heaters, to heating hundreds of thousands of homes across the country,” said Nathalie St-Pierre, President and CEO of the Canadian Propane Association. “The pandemic has brought changes to many of our lives but what doesn’t change is the reliability of propane. Our propane retailers encourage homeowners to plan ahead to ensure they are ready for the winter season.”

Simple steps to follow to help propane users plan, save money and stay safe:

Fill your tank early and ensure there is adequate supply by regularly scheduling visits and enrolling in convenient payment programs with propane providers.

For customers who order when they need propane, check tank levels often and order early while tanks are at least 30 per cent full to ensure adequate supply remains when the weather turns colder, but also in case of snow and ice that can result in blocked roads and delivery obstruction.

Ensure your driveway and access to propane tanks are cleared.

Mark propane tanks with a flag so damage doesn’t accidentally occur during snow removal and the propane delivery driver can identify them immediately.

Other steps include notifying your propane provider immediately if the connection is disrupted so that a qualified technician can check for leaks and turn your gas back on. If a home visit is required, propane retailers have implemented best practices during COVID-19 to ensure the safety of employees and customers while maintaining propane as an essential service.

“We hope you enjoy the winter season and make the best of it, despite the current challenges we are all facing,” said St-Pierre. “The propane industry is ready to support you so that you and your families are well prepared to be comfortable and warm – inside or outdoors.”



For the full list of steps, link to CPA Winter Preparedness for Propane Users. For information on the safe use of patio heaters, link to Safety Tips: Patio Heater Safety Guidelines.

