9% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$93.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. COVID-19 has pushed the global economy into the steepest recession ever with GDP growth nosediving by -4.9%, shaving off over US$7 trillion in value. Although the pandemic has highlighted the importance of smart technologies in building resilience against disruptions, financial constraints are impeding immediate technology investments. As new construction projects take a hit, novel installations of lighting is dwindling. In industrial and commercial settings, there is likely to be a decrease in retrofit installations, given that there are no tax advantages for such installations. New as well as retrofit installations have declined due to the impact of the pandemic situation. Due to the pandemic, several key sporting events globally such as the 2020 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and the 2020 FIBA International Cup, among others were cancelled or postponed, affecting smart lighting demand. Further, smart lighting hardware was affected by reduced manufacturing, on account of shutdowns especially in China and in South Asian countries that are the key centers for component production. While the healthcare industry is likely to deliver a decent performance, lack of tax rebates for retrofit installations is expected to reduce investment in retrofit installations in industry and commercial verticals.



The hardware segment of the market is considerably affected by lockdowns and shutdown of various units in China and various South Asian nations, leading to losses in terms of production. Lockdowns along with decisions to seal borders by various countries inhibited local manufacturers with limited inventory. Falling consumer demand on the back of rising unemployment rates & erosion in household wealth coupled with second wave of re-infections are keeping business confidence low and capital spending muted. As companies brace for impact and switch to survival mode, spending on smart lighting & control systems will slump in the year 2020. In the post COVID-19 period, growth recovery will be led by improving demand for specialty lighting solutions such as UV disinfection lighting, horticulture lighting, growing need for sterile production areas in the pharmaceutical sector, and the requirement for more healthcare facilities for accommodating the rising patient numbers. Smart lighting solutions will also be part of recovery plans of European countries. The EC considers that buildings that quickly adopt smart technologies such as connected lighting will be able to reap benefits of digitalization and also be able to better deal with the pandemic importantly, without compromising on the climate friendly goals. For all the member states of the EU therefore, smart lighting technologies adoption would be one of the important focus points in their recovery and resilience plans.



Financial support during the 2021-2027 time period and the support to be provided through the NextGenerationEU will be directed towards repairing social and economic impacts of the pandemic. The total budget set for this is more than €1.8 trillion. NextGenerationEU is the emergency recovery instrument created for helping nations better deal with the pandemic’s after effects. The EC has been encouraging member states to come up with preliminary pandemic recovery plans based upon the sustainability concept and also the European Green Deal. The draft plans are to be submitted by April 2021. The commission is also taking into consideration the concern that the requirement of an unprecedented amount of money may lead to panic among states leading to drafting of plans which do not take into consideration climate goals. The EC is therefore urging countries to adopt smarter technologies that can help them in not compromising climate goals. Connected, Smart Street lighting for instance can future-proof cities by offering IoT infrastructure across the cities for more effectively providing public services. Connected street lighting systems would be able to remotely monitor and control luminaires through a centralized application. Furthermore, smart poles could also be used as service nodes for IT, for Wi-Fi and for housing 4G and 5G. Streetlights can also be integrated with cameras, sensors and microphones that can aid in crime detection and prevention of accidents. Emergency services would be automatically alerted. Smart street lighting can also decrease/ increase brightness based on footfall, which helps public feel safer. Smart lighting in work places could lead to increased productivity while at home, it could increase comfort levels for residents. Thus, by being able to change intensity and temperature of color, smart lighting can also stimulate energy levels, providing a sense of wellbeing to residents/ employees. Businesses can also make use of the sensors embedded in smart lighting to effectively monitor work environment in addition to optimizing conditions for wellbeing and health of employees. Organizations can monitor temperature, occupancy rates, daylight levels, noise levels, humidity levels etc., which help in creating a healthier work place and reducing absenteeism.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession II-1

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market II-2

Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting Solutions with

Smart Features II-2

Smart Lighting Solutions to be part of Recovery Plans of

European Countries II-3

IoT- and LED-Powered Platforms to Allow Safe Return of People

to Workplaces II-4

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-4

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-6

An Introduction to Smart Lighting & Control Systems II-7

Smart Lighting: Energy-Efficient, Dynamic, Digital, and Connected II-8

Global Market Prospects & Outlook II-9

LEDs Continue to Gain Over Other Smart Lighting Technologies II-11

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Boost Long-term

Growth II-12

Competition II-12

Product Differentiation: The Key to Success II-13

Effective Marketing Strategies: A Must for Success in the

Marketplace II-14

Technology and Other Risks Faced by Vendors in the Smart

Lighting Business II-15

Smart Lighting Controls Market: Competitive Landscape II-15

Startups Exhibit Growing Interest in Smart Lighting Market II-16

World Brands II-16

Recent Market Activity II-17



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting

to Boost Market Prospects II-21

Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting

Industry II-23

IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting

Applications II-24

Convergence of IoT and Lighting Devices II-26

Emphasis on Achieving Energy and Cost Savings amidst Spiraling

Electricity Consumption: The Fundamental Growth Driver II-27

Exhibit 2: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015,

2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 II-29

Transforming Effect of Smart, Intelligent, and Intuitive

Lighting on Human Life Drives Market Expansion II-29

Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects II-31

LED and Other Lighting Technologies: A Comparison II-33

Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous

Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality II-33

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens

Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products II-35

Exhibit 3: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$

Million for the Years 2019 and 2025 II-38

Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting

Networks II-38

Connected Street Lighting to Surge Post Pandemic II-40

New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street

Lighting Systems II-42

Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends II-42

Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Presents

Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions II-43

Exhibit 4: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-44

Exhibit 5: Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %)

for 2018 and 2022 II-45

Exhibit 6: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020 II-46

Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting

Markets Favor Market Expansion II-47

Controls: Augmenting the Intelligent Quotient of Smart Lighting II-47

Lighting Controls Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and

Space Efficiency II-49

Convenience & Advances Boost Popularity of Wireless Lighting

Controls II-49

Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires II-50

Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges

As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs II-51

Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings II-52

Connecting End-to-End Building Systems Using Smart Lighting II-54

Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in

the Long Run II-55

Smart Lighting for Homes Surges amidst the Pandemic II-56

Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in

Industrial Applications II-57

Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart

Lighting Systems II-57

UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19

Pandemic II-58

Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government

Buildings and Public Lighting II-59

Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities II-60

Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in

Healthcare Facilities II-61

Introduction of Interoperable Communication Networks Fuels

Demand for Wireless Lighting Devices II-62

Advent of Novel Standards Fuel Demand for Bluetooth-Enabled

Communication Devices II-63

Technology Advancements in Smart Lighting & Controls to Boost

Market Prospects II-64

Li-Fi to Emerge as Game Changer II-65

OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category II-66

Horticulture Lighting with Smart LEDs for Enabling City Farming II-67

Ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Touch Free LED

Lighting Devices II-67

Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lighting

Solutions, Spur Opportunities for Smart Lighting Market II-67

Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Sector Tones Down Near-

term Growth Prospects II-69

Exhibit 7: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 II-70

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects II-70

Exhibit 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 II-71

Urbanization Drives Need for Efficient, and Longer Lasting

Smart Lighting Solutions II-72

Exhibit 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P II-73

Exhibit 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 II-74

Growing Middle Class Population II-74

Exhibit 11: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030 II-75

Exhibit 12: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 II-76

Improving Standards of Living II-76

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Smart Lighting II-77



