6% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$7.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 6.3%. The pandemic is having a considerable impact on world economy and all industries. The asphyxiated economy has set into motion a cascading effect of a marked recession which is being felt by businesses and consumers alike. Global GDP is expected to dip into the red at -3% with the US economy shrinking by a shocking -5.9%. With roots in China, the world’s supply chains are facing unprecedented disruption & shutdown. Interwoven with a demand crisis, the supply chain shocks are exerting a compounded blow to manufacturing companies worldwide. The worst affected industry in this pandemic driven crisis is manufacturing with its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 38.4 points in 2020 as compared to 53.8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Global industrial output is plummeting sharply with the U.S posting steep declines of -16.5% & -15.2% in March & April 2020.



Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector. The loss in consumer confidence and erosion of household wealth and discretionary spending will impact virtually every industry and business worldwide. Global merchandize trade is expected to plummet by 15% to 30% in the year 2020 highlighting the magnitude of disruption. Against this backdrop, it requires very little speculation to measure the impact on manufacturing. In the United States alone over 80% of manufacturers are bracing for losses. The impact will mean crunch on capital resources; workforce layoffs/reduction and loss in productivity; supply chain disruptions; difficulties with funding; and increase in cybersecurity risks and fraud. Unlike IT services where work is being carried out remotely via internet and cloud platforms, for the manufacturing industry, plant activities and production cannot be carried remotely and therefore remains worst affected. The slower economic activity means reduced demand for industrial and consumer goods and lower manufacturing orders. In the midst of this crisis, demand for advanced materials used in manufacturing is taking a heavy blow as cash strapped companies struggle to cope. With manufacturing industry collapsing like a pack of cards, materials in the value chain are facing the biggest business setback ever.



Infrared (IR), also known as infrared light, is an electromagnetic radiation (EMR) that possesses longer wavelengths in comparison to a visible light, and is not visible to ordinary human eye. Infrared imaging makes use of cameras that consider heat as against light and produce an image based on temperature rather than visible properties. All objects that are warmer than absolute zero (-273°C/-459°F) are known to emit IR radiation in the MWIR and LWIR wavelengths i.e. in 3µm-14µm, with radiation amount being proportional to the object’s temperature. IR imaging is utilized for focusing and detecting the radiation, which is subsequently captured in the form of a greyscale image involving use of dark and bright shades of grey to represent cooler and hotter temperatures zones and thus providing the object’s/scene’s heat profile. Closed factories & worker density challenges have taken their toll on plant inspection activities & demand for instruments based on thermography which are predominantly designed for handheld use. Infrared imaging widely used in the oil & gas industry to inspect operating assets for condition monitoring & predictive maintenance, stares at business losses as the industry slashes CAPEX spending by -36%. With production declining as a result of plant closures & weak consumer demand, need for IR based non-destructive testing for thickness and geometry of components & emissivity of materials has declined sharply. Post COVID-19 however, the return to growth will be led by growing demand from non-industrial sector, robust adoption in new end-use applications, technological advancements in IR imaging technology, rising adoption in security and surveillance applications, increasing availability of reasonably priced infrared cameras. Also, rising demand for infrared imaging cameras in emerging economies and high penetration of SWIR cameras will open up new avenues of growth in the coming years. The increasing use of IR cameras in quality control and inspections and steady acceptance in consumer electronic market also present untapped growth opportunities. IR imaging can be used as both a predictive and preventive tool, which makes it highly diverse. SWIR cameras are expensive given the use of expensive semiconductor material such as indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) sensors in their formulation.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Cox Communications, Inc.

C-Thermal

Episensors, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

IRCameras LLC

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

New Imaging technologies

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.

Princeton Instruments, Inc.

Raptor Photonics Limited

Sensors Unlimited Inc.

Sofradir Group

Tonbo Imaging Private Limited

Xenics NV

Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession II-1

COVID-19 Impact on Infrared Imaging Technology II-2

Thermal Imaging as Promising Fever Screening Method to Dodge

COVID-19 Storm II-2

Caveats Regarding Use of Infrared/Thermal Imaging for Fever

Detection II-3

Vendors Highlight Thermal Imaging Systems to Deal with COVID-19

Challenge II-3

Organizations Rise Up with Thermal Imaging to Reopen & Ensure

Business Continuity II-4

Once a Niche Market, Infrared Cameras Enjoy Rising Demand amid

COVID-19 II-5

Regulatory Response to Potential ?Virus Spotters? II-6

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP II-6

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-8

An Introduction to Infrared Imaging Technology II-9

Uncooled & Cooled Infrared Imaging II-10

Global Market Prospects & Outlook II-10

Uncooled Segment Leads Global Market II-11

Security & Surveillance Emerges as the Key Application Segment II-12

China & Asia-Pacific to Boost Market Growth II-12

World Brands II-12

Recent Market Activity II-13



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-19

Rising Significance of IR Technology in Industrial Imaging

Applications II-19

Growing Prominence of Infrared Cameras in Inspection & Quality

Control Applications II-19

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer

Future Expansion II-20

Exhibit 2: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020 II-22

Thermal Imagers for Remote Temperature Measurement II-22

Rising Demand for Infrared Imaging Products from Non-Industrial

Sectors II-23

Sustained Demand for Infrared Imaging Technology in Military

Applications II-23

With Defense Budgets Coming Under Intense Pressure, IR Imaging

Market Witnesses Challenging Times II-24

Exhibit 3: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the

Years 2001 through 2019 II-25

Exhibit 4: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2019 II-26

Reprioritizing of Budgets Impacts Defense Spending, Affecting

IR Imaging Market II-26

Exhibit 5: Japan Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19

Comparison (In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023 II-28

Exhibit 6: UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison

(In US$ Billion) for 2021-2023 II-28

Increase in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Drive

Focus onto Better Surveillance & Target Identification II-29

Exhibit 7: Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related

Deaths Worldwide: 2011-2018 II-30

Focus on Soldier Modernization Programs Spurs Market Growth II-31

Exhibit 8: Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for

Advanced IR Imaging Systems: Global Soldier Modernization

Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 & 2027 II-32

Improving Target Identification, Threat Assessment and

Monitoring: Essential Capabilities of IR Imaging Systems II-32

US Companies Offer Support to US Air Force for EO/RF-Related

Technology Development II-33

Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance II-34

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders II-35

Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations II-35

Advanced LWIR Technology to Power Near-Room Temperature Thermal

Imaging II-36

LWIR Imagers with Superior Dynamic Range II-36

Security & Surveillance Applications Present Significant

Potential for Infrared Imaging Market II-36

Emerging Applications of SWIR Cameras to Boost Market II-37

Infrared Imaging Technology?s Growing Role in Gas Detection II-37

Exhibit 9: Global Gas Leak Detection & Repair Market by

Technology (in %) for 2020E II-39

IR Imaging Technology Finds Growing Use in Healthcare Sector II-39

Infrared Cameras for Medical Diagnostic Reasons II-40

IR Imaging Cameras Rise in Prominence for COVID-19 Screening II-41

Autonomous Vehicles Integrate IR Imaging Technology II-42

Exhibit 10: Global Projected Penetration Rate (%) of Autonomous

Vehicles for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-43

As Aviation Industry Looks to Resume Normal Operations, Demand

for IR Imaging Systems Poised to Grow II-44

Exhibit 11: Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$

Billion) II-46

Consumer Electronics Industry Witnesses Increasing Use of IR

Technology II-46

IR Imaging Cameras: Sensing IR Radiation II-47

Primary Use-Cases of Thermal Imaging Cameras II-48

Glitches of Thermal Imaging Cameras II-49

Infrared Cameras Help Identify & Correct Distortions in Production II-49

Emerging Infrared Imaging Technology Applications: An Overview II-50

Technological Advances in IR Imaging Technology & Development

of Low Cost Cameras to Propel Market II-51

NIR-II Opens New Vistas for Biomedical Imaging II-52

FIR: The Solution for Complete Autonomous Cars II-52

High Cost of Infrared Cameras: A Key Market Restraint II-52

Civil Rights & Privacy Concerns Miring Adoption of Thermal Imaging II-53

Strict Trade Regulations Impede Demand for Infrared Imaging

Products II-53



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-54

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-54



Table 2: World Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-55



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Uncooled by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-57



Table 5: World Historic Review for Uncooled by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-58



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Uncooled by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-59



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cooled by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-60



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cooled by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-61



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cooled by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Security &

Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 11: World Historic Review for Security & Surveillance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-64



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Security & Surveillance

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring &

Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-66



Table 14: World Historic Review for Monitoring & Inspection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-67



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring & Inspection

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-68



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-69



Table 17: World Historic Review for Detection by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-70



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Detection by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-71



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-72



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-73



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-74



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-75



Table 23: World Historic Review for Non-Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-76



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-77



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-1



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-2



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-5



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and

Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-10



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and

Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-18



JAPAN III-19

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-19



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-20



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-22



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-23



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and

Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-27



CHINA III-28

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-28



Table 53: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-29



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31



Table 56: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and

Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 59: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Technology

by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-36



EUROPE III-37

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-40



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and

Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-47



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-48



FRANCE III-49

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-49



Table 74: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-50



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52



Table 77: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-53



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and

Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 80: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-56



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-57



GERMANY III-58

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Imaging Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-58



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-59



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Imaging Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance,

Monitoring & Inspection and Detection - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &

Inspection and Detection Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-62



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and

Detection for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Imaging Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-64



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Industrial and Non-Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-65



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging

Technology by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial and Non-Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 III-66



ITALY III-67

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infrared Imaging



