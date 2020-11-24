LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU )

Class Period: April 3, 2017 – October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2020

Shareholders with $250,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Peabody had failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event; (2) Peabody failed to follow its own safety procedures; (3) as a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown; (4) Peabody’s low-cost plan to restart operations at the North Goonyella mine posed unreasonable safety and environmental risks; (5) the Queensland Mines Inspectorate (“QMI”), the Australian body responsible for ensuring acceptable health and safety standards, would likely mandate a safer, cost-prohibitive approach; (6) as a result, there would be major delays in reopening the North Goonyella mine and restarting coal production; and (5) that, as a result, of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Peabody’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT )

Class Period: October, 2018 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Pintec erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fee on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Pintec’s financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Pintec’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD )

Class Period: May 7, 2018 – June 8, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2020

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) while Tactile publicly touted a $4 plus billion or $5 plus billion market opportunity, in fact, the total addressable market for Tactile’s medical devices was materially smaller; (2) to induce sales growth and share gains, the Company and/or its employees were engaged in illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities in violation of applicable federal and state rules and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing illicit and illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit of the Tactile’s claims and criminal and civil liability; (4) Tactile’s profits were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and that as a result of the foregoing, (5) the Companys’ public statements, including its year-over-year revenue growth and the purported growth drivers, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

