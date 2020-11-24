The Company expects to continue increasing its bookings throughout the 2020 Holiday season in the 4th quarter and into the 1st quarter of 2021. Health concerns related to Covid-19 continue to remain a primary reason for the uptick in private travel demand. Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j#. Please visit www.StarJetsInternational.com for more information, Company updates or to book travel with Star Jets International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces that the Company booked in excess of $3,000,000 million for the third quarter of 2020; an increase in sales from the same quarter last year of 245%. The global Covid-19 pandemic increased revenue, as predicted, because Company continues on a tremendous growth trend as the demand for private air travel shows no signs of slowing down.



Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are very excited to have increased our revenue this quarter to over $3,000,000. While the world deals with the unfortunate Covid-19 Pandemic, a significant increase in demand for private jet charter continues. In the past, Private Jets were flown more for luxury; they are now being used more for safety reasons than ever before. Star Jets International believes that this unfortunate scenario has significantly impacted the psyche of the clients and many ‘First-Class’ travelers that were on the fence in regard to private jets are now booking them. The demand is clearly there, and we are primed and ready to serve our clients with all of their private travel needs.”

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of flying a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets Intl. executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://StarJetsInternational.com/ and https://Private-Jet-Charter-Flight.com/ . Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j# .

For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, Inc., contact Ricky Sitomer at (917) 331-5152.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION :

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

Tower 57

135 East 57th Street 11th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Mobile: 917-331-5152

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

RS@StarJetsIntl.com

www.StarJetsIntl.com

