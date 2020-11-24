On 24 November 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 9,179 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 79.87.
Following this transaction, the Company holds 365,897 of its own shares.
Dated: 24 November 2020
AKVA group ASA
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
