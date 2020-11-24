Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 24th, 2020 at 6:40 pm





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided on November 24th, 2020 to start repurchasing the company’s own shares on the basis of the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2020. The shares shall be repurchased to be used as a part of the company’s incentive plan. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 50,000, corresponding to 0,27% of the total number of shares. The maximum sum to be used for the repurchase is EUR 2,0 million. The shares shall be acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The share repurchase shall start on 25 November 2020 at the earliest, and end by 8 April 2021.

The Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2020 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 934,711 of the company’s own shares (approx. 5,0% of all shares of the company). Own shares shall be repurchased with funds from the company’s unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The total number of shares in Harvia Plc is 18,694,236. At the moment, Harvia Plc does not hold any of its own shares.



Additional information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO

tel. +358 50 5774 200

tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi