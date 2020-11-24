LendingQB® is a SaaS browser-based loan origination software designed to optimize the end-to-end process. Our proven web services strengthen our lender's ability to deliver faster and compliant loans using our automation, technology, and dedicated support staff. Our comprehensive suite of tools (Open API, PriceMyLoan (PML), eDocs, web portals) allows for individual customization of the process while maintaining strict regulatory compliance. The mission is to take the robust operation of mortgage lending and train it into the fittest and fastest loan origination experience in the industry.

LendingQB® is a SaaS browser-based loan origination software designed to optimize the end-to-end process. Our proven web services strengthen our lender's ability to deliver faster and compliant loans using our automation, technology, and dedicated support staff. Our comprehensive suite of tools (Open API, PriceMyLoan (PML), eDocs, web portals) allows for individual customization of the process while maintaining strict regulatory compliance. The mission is to take the robust operation of mortgage lending and train it into the fittest and fastest loan origination experience in the industry.

Costa Mesa, CA, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry's multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, continues to gain tremendous traction with its LendingQB® product. The LendingQB browser-based, SaaS loan origination platform empowers lenders to surpass their goals by streamlining the mortgage lending process and delivering a world-class user experience.

Regarding loan volume and new customer wins, LendingQB experienced tremendous growth in the third quarter of 2020, surpassing previous quarters. More and more credit unions are choosing LendingQB as their mortgage loan origination platform than ever before.

AmeriCU Credit Union selected LendingQB to enable their organization to compete with the perceived "best" mortgage lenders around. AmeriCU also sought a solution that would integrate with its existing LoansPQ® consumer loan platform for advanced cross-selling opportunities and the single sign on integration that MeridianLink provides between its consumer and mortgage origination systems. The enhanced features from the integration of these two products break down silos, reduce manual workflow, and offer powerful new automated recommendation cross-selling and improved loan approval opportunities.

It was an easy choice for AmeriCU to select LendingQB because of MeridianLink's commitment to continual innovation to enhance the entire end-to-end experience. LendingQB’s robust open-ended architecture and technology allows AmeriCU to select its preferred vendors for integrations to meet their specific needs.

"AmeriCU strives to be the first choice of our members and potential members for a mortgage loan, so we must partner with a mortgage software company that gives us the best chance to achieve that objective. We believe LendingQB gives us the best chance to do that," said Michael Sisk, chief lending officer of the AmeriCU Credit Union. "MeridianLink's LendingQB solution meets our needs, from the member experience all the way through to our secondary marketing function. Plus, we are familiar with MeridianLink's outstanding customer service through our LoansPQ and XpressAccounts partnership."

The buzz generated by new clients that have adopted LendingQB highlights MeridianLink's leadership position in the financial services market space and helps drive continued demand for an alternative to the existing mortgage loan origination platforms.

"The fact that we are signing up so many mid-market independent mortgage brokers at the moment and are gaining traction in the credit union space supports our belief that LendingQB's features and functionality are exactly what lenders are looking for", said Nathan Heidger, vice president of mortgage solution sales at MeridianLink. "This quarter-over-quarter growth further illustrates that the LendingQB product, and the people who support its success, provide one of the easiest, most flexible, cost-effective, and robust LOS in the market today."

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry's leading multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, has been a trusted provider of financial enterprise business solutions since 1998. Winner of Octane's 2020 "Best Technology Company Leadership Team" MeridianLink connects over 1,400 clients, and their customers, to better—proven efficiencies, experiences, solutions, and technology. Based in Costa Mesa, CA, further information can be found here: www.meridianlink.com

a Mesa, CA, further information can be found here: www.meridianlink.com

Attachment

Brooks Huber MeridianLink 888-593-8970 brooks.huber@meridianlink.com