Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Younique recently revealed their biggest discount yet during their holiday sale. Starting November 23rd and running through November 26th, all foundations and Younique’s Touch skin concealer are discounted when purchased in a bundle. The bundle normally retails for $71, but during the four days, it is just $49.

Discounts on staples such as foundation and concealer are rare, making this one of the most anticipated sales of the season. Shoppers have the opportunity to pick from numerous options offered directly on the website, and purchasing one of each automatically triggers the discount. With a delivery date before Christmas, those purchasing this bundle as a gift will have it in plenty of time before it needs to be wrapped and under the tree.

Foundation

Younique offers foundation in numerous forms, allowing for the perfect feel and look for all. From spray to loose powder, each foundation is built to look great all day long with minimal upkeep. A multitude of shades ensures a match for any age or skin color.

Every foundation from Younique also has the flexibility of working as a concealer or easy touch-up solution in various situations. Travel-friendly packaging makes it easier to make reapply on the go.

All foundations are discounted as part of the Holiday Bliss sale. This includes spray, stick, liquid, loose powder, and pressed powder options. Up to 19 color choices are available from Younique, making it easy to find an exact match for your everyday foundation solution.

Concealer

The Younique Touch skin solution concealer provides so much more than just a cover. While most purchase it to hide any imperfections, this Younique formula also includes nourishing and conditioning ingredients for your skin. Every color of the concealer from Younique includes good-for-you ingredients like caffeine, Vitamin D, squalene, and hyaluronic acid.

Twenty different colors allow people to find the perfect shade for them. The concealer is easy to blend either with a fingertip or a concealer brush.

About Younique holiday bliss sale

Younique is running ten different sales between November 1st and December 20th to celebrate the holiday season. Shoppers will have rare opportunities to enjoy large discounts on Younique’s products. Classic options, as well as new releases, have been part of the sale, but the frequent changes mean customers must jump on specific deals before they disappear.

About Younique

Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand’s mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. A mission-based company, Younique proudly supports The Younique Foundation with 10% of the profits from the sale of Younique products donated to support survivors of sexual abuse.