COO Cage Based Nordic, Erlend Sødal, a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 24 November 2020 purchased 9,300 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 80.60 per share.

After the transaction Erlend Sødal holds 9,300 shares in the Company.

Dated: 24 November 2020
AKVA group ASA

