COO Cage Based Nordic, Erlend Sødal, a primary insider in AKVA group ASA (the “Company”), has on the 24 November 2020 purchased 9,300 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 80.60 per share.
After the transaction Erlend Sødal holds 9,300 shares in the Company.
Dated: 24 November 2020
AKVA group ASA
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
