Yesterday, Lars Ravn Bering, Executive Vice President, has sold 1,911 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 243.00 equal to DKK 464,373.00 and further sold 1,290 number of shares at a price of DKK 242.00 equal to DKK 312,180.00.

Today, Lars Ravn Bering, Executive Vice President, has sold 2,712 number of shares in SP Group, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 242.25 equal to DKK 656,982.00 and further sold 83 number of share at a price of DKK 237.00 equal to DKK 19,671.00.

