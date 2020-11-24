List of the best Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday, including the best offers on 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch 5 models



Here’s a comparison of the best Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday, together with the latest savings on Apple Watch 6, SE & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:

Save up to 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes

- check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes Save up to 32% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

- click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T - check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof

Best Apple Watch Deals:

With its unparalleled fitness and navigating capabilities, Apple Watch remains to be one of the leading brands in smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 5 takes pride in its Always-On Retina Display, a built-in compass, and an international emergency calling feature. Apple Watch users can fully customize case and band combinations upon purchasing Series 5, something that was not offered for Series 4 and Series 3. Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermes collections are fully customizable as well and come in 40 mm and 44 mm cases.

