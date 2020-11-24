SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. Nuheara , headquartered in Perth, Australia (ASX:NUH) is proud to announce that IQbuds² MAX has been recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020.



IQbuds² MAX is considered a leading brand in the fast emerging “assistive hearables” segment of the wearables consumer electronics category. IQbuds² MAX are truly wireless earbuds that offer unparalleled hearing personalization and customization, combined with best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation and sound fidelity.

What makes Nuheara IQbuds² MAX totally unique is the EarID™ clinically certified personalization system embedded in the IQbuds App. EarID allows consumers to self-assess, self-fit and auto-calibrate their IQbuds² MAX to their personal hearing profile using National Acoustic Labs NAL-NL2 hearing aid prescription algorithms.

Nuheara IQbuds² MAX have been recognized by the Consumer Technoloy Association with three CES Innovation Awards, the Australian Financial Review with Best Product Innovation, BBC Science Focus for Best Truly Wireless Earbud for Innovation, and the Hearing Health Matters Innovator Award. Hearables experts and audiologists have favorably compared Nuheara IQbuds² MAX to other products made by household-name brands.

The Assistive Hearables market was elevated by a recent report published by Bluetooth SIG and Juniper Research that defined this category as “those hearables that are intended to support hearing enhancement for people with hearing loss at all levels”. IDC reported in both the first and second quarters of 2020 that hearables fueled a significant percentage of global wearables shipping growth. Hearables grew 68.3% in the first quarter, and 32.6% in the second quarter of 2020. IDC reported specifically on the impact of the pandemic in the 2nd quarter report: “Earworn wearables continue to be popular as people work/learn from home and require hearables to maintain privacy while remaining connected with their various devices and services.”

TIME is a multiple award-winning magazine created in 1923. TIME is one of the most authoritative and informative guides to what is happening in the world. For 2020’s list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. The results: everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine.

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2020 . See the international cover of TIME featuring the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 here: bit.ly/3lJM8ss

Past winners of Time Best Inventions in the Consumer Electronics category include Apple, Bose, Comcast, Dyson and Logitech. Nuheara, a five-year-old Australian technology company is in a unique position as one of the few Australian companies featured on the list.

“When we founded Nuheara our mission was to improve people’s quality of life by enabling them to hear better. TIME Best Inventions of 2020 validates that Assistive Hearables are becoming main stream and are making an impact on how we live,” said Justin Miller, cofounder and CEO of Nuheara. “We couldn’t be more proud to be recognized in this way for our impact on people's lives around the globe.”

About Nuheara

Nuheara is a leading smart hearing company that is transforming the way people hear by creating game-changing hearing solutions that are affordable and accessible. Nuheara is based in Perth, Australia. Nuheara was the first consumer wearables technology company to be listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Learn more about Nuheara: www.nuheara.com